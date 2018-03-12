HUFFPOST FINDS
14 Gorgeous And Inexpensive Places To Go For Spring Break

Last-minute spring break ideas that won't break the bank.
By Brittany Nims
Matteo Colombo via Getty Images
Yup. Cancun, Mexico, is on the list.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet and romantic getaway or want an all-inclusive stay with lively nightlife, you don’t have to plan your spring break months in advance to save some cash. Many travel sites offer last-minute deals or discounts on “mystery resorts,” which are just what they sound like. The location of your booking isn’t revealed until about a week until you depart. 

But, if your Type-A side kicks into overdrive at the idea of booking a trip without knowing the destination, the below roundup is for you. To ease the stress of planning a last-minute spring break trip, we’ve found 14 inexpensive destinations you’ll be sure to love.

Many of them are all-inclusive getaways with airfare included, while others are can’t-miss hotel deals in destination cities. Be sure to note that many of these offers can change prices and conditions without notice, and the prices may vary by location, so it’s best to move fast rather than sit on them. And, remember: packing light is the best way to avoid extra airline baggage fees.

Below, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your travel bug. Take a look at these 14 inexpensive places to go for spring break:

  • 1 Curacao -- breakfast-included 4 nights with air from $509
    Cheap Caribbean
    Breakfast-included 4-night-stay at the Holiday Beach Resort & Casino. Travel dates: March through September. Visit the deal
  • 2 Cancun -- 3 nights and $100 resort credit from $599
    TravelZoo
    Get $100 in resort credit when you book a 3-night-stay at the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya. Travel dates: Now through Oct. 31. Visit the deal
  • 3 Dominican Republic -- all-inclusive 4 nights with air from $789
    Cheap Caribbean
    All-inclusive 4-night-stay at the Dream La Romana Resort & Spa. Travel dates: May through Aug. 17, with select dates March through April. Visit the deal
  • 4 Antigua and Barbuda -- all-inclusive 5 nights with air from $889
    Bookit
    All-inclusive 5-night-stay at the Hawksbill by Rex Resorts for adults only. Visit the deal
  • 5 Cozumel -- all-inclusive 5 night with air from $979
    Bookit
    All-inclusive 5-night-stay at the El Cid La Ceiba Beach Hotel. Visit the deal
  • 6 Dominican Republic -- all-inclusive 4 nights with air from $759
    Cheap Caribbean
    All-inclusive 4-night-stay the Sunscape Dominican Beach Punta Cana. Travel dates: April through Aug. 17. Select dates through end of March. Visit the deal
  • 7 Louisiana -- rooms from $119 per night
    TravelZoo
    Book the Royal Sonesta in New Orleans from $119 a night. Travel dates: Weekdays May 1 through Sept. 13, and select dates March through April. Visit the deal
  • 8 Cancun -- all-inclusive 3 nights with air from $549
    TravelZoo
    All-inclusive 3-night-stay at the Villa del Palmar Cancun. Travel dates: Select dates April through May. Visit the deal
  • 9 Bahamas -- breakfast-included 3 nights with air from $639
    Cheap Caribbean
    Breakfast-included 3-night-stay at the Comfort Suites Paradise Island. Travel dates: March through May. Visit the deal
  • 10 Dominican Republic -- all-inclusive 5 nights with air from $639
    Cheap Caribbean
    All-inclusive 5-night-stay at the Sunscape Puerto Plata. Travel dates: Mid-March through August. Visit the deal
  • 11 Jamaica -- all-inclusive 3 nights with air from $719
    Cheap Caribbean
    All-inclusive 3-night-stay at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa. Travel dates: April 7 through June, with select dates through March. Visit the deal
  • 12 Cancun -- all-inclusive 5 nights with air from $739
    Bookit
    All-inclusive 5-night-stay at the Catalonia Riviera Maya Resort & Spa. Visit the deal
  • 13 Florida -- rooms from $99 a night
    TravelZoo
    Book the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place near Palm Beach from $99 a night. Travel dates: May 1 through Sept. 30. Visit the deal
  • 14 Dominican Republic -- all-inclusive 4 nights with air from $879
    Cheap Caribbean
    All-inclusive 4-night-stay at the Dream Palm Beach Punta Cana. Travel dates: March through May. Visit the deal

