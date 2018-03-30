Infamous Cristiano Ronaldo Sculptor Gets Another Try At The Soccer Star's Bust

Artist Emanuel Santos gained worldwide notoriety last year when he unveiled his bust of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Not the good kind of notoriety.
The piece is stationed in Ronaldo’s birthplace of Madeira, Portugal, at the airport that now bears his name. You might describe it as an ... interesting interpretation.
The internet meme machine was savage to say the least, and Santos took the negative response very hard. Santos and his family had a rough time in the weeks and months that followed the unveiling, telling Bleacher Report that he suffered from feelings of humiliation and isolation.
Bleacher Report challenged Santos to try again, and the artist accepted. The outlet documented the process (in the video above) and, as you can see, the new bust is light-years beyond the original in terms of accuracy.