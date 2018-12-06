Infant Ibuprofen Recalled At CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling some brands of infant ibuprofen for possibly containing higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

Tris Pharma on Wednesday issued the voluntary recall of the medication, sold in 0.5 oz. bottles as “Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL.”

CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar stores sold the product under their store brands (CVS Health, Equate and Family Wellness, respectively). Tris Pharma did not specify which states might have received the products.

The company said that it has not received any reports of any negative effects but is recalling the products as a precaution, citing “a remote possibility” of “permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.” Other side effects may include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, diarrhea, tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding.