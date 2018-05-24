'Infinity War' Writers Try To Clear Up Marvel's Problematic Timeline

“Infinity War” screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus helped to clear up what some fans believe to be inconsistencies with the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a conversation with Collider published this week.

**WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD**

One big question is, when exactly does Thanos retrieve the infinity gauntlet? If Asgard protects the forge that creates the gauntlet, and Asgard isn’t destroyed until 2017′s “Thor: Ragnarok,” then why do we see Thanos with the gauntlet after the credits in 2015′s “Avengers: Age Of Ultron”? Wouldn’t someone have been notified?

“I think the Gauntlet was made when Loki was pretending to be Odin,” Markus told Collider, at about the 38:20 mark in the video above. “Presumably, Eitri was running a relatively regular business and people would come there for things and somebody would have said something.”

In other words, with Loki impersonating Odin after the events of 2013′s “Thor: The Dark World,” and Loki’s motives always being morally ambiguous, we have to assume he looked the other way while Thanos had the gauntlet made.

Fans don’t seem too bothered by the issue, considering that “Infinity War” has grossed more than $600 million domestically, according to Forbes.

That said, we still have some questions of our own. In “Infinity War,” because the handle of Thor’s axe Stormbreaker is made of Groot, why doesn’t the handle disappear when Groot disintegrates at the end?