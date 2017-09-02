Twitter Users School Infowars Editor Over Claim That 'Orwell Rolls In His Grave' At Antifa

Folks online have given a much-needed history lesson to Infowars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson.
The British-based conspiracy theorist tweeted Wednesday that author George Orwell “rolls in his grave” at the idea of antifa ― the far-left anti-fascist movement confronting hate groups at public protests like the one in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month ― holding signs that say “no hate.”
Under a photograph of antifa activists, Watson described them as “the most hateful group in America.”
Watson appeared to forget (or didn’t realize) that Orwell himself actually fought fascists in the Spanish Civil War, and even wrote Homage to Catalonia about his experience.
Historical researcher Mike Stuchbery, who teaches the history of the 1936-1939 conflict to children in schools, was quick to remind Watson that Orwell was “as ‘Antifa’ as it gets.”
Other tweeters agreed: