08/29/2018 05:53 am ET

27 Photos Of Ingrid Bergman's Effortlessly Chic Style Through The Years

Throughout her career, the actress was unapologetically herself.
By Julia Brucculieri

Ingrid Bergman may have gone “from saint to whore and back to saint again” - her words ― but she did it all while bring unapologetically herself. 

The actress, who would have celebrated her 103rd birthday on Aug. 29, starred in classic films like “Casablanca” and “Notorious.” She came to Hollywood in 1939 at the insistence of producer David Selznick, who upon seeing her in person, told Bergman her eyebrows were too thick and her teeth were “no good.” Still, she refused to conform to the standards of Old Hollywood’s glamor. 

As Another magazine noted, she was the “ideal fit” for Dior’s New Look silhouette of the late 1940s. She looked just as comfortable in dresses and skirts as she did in menswear-inspired separates, and up until the early 1980s ― she died in 1982 ― she carried herself with an air that was effortlessly chic. 

Bergman became known for her natural beauty and went on to have a decades-spanning career, during which she won three Oscars, four Golden Globes and two Emmys, among many others. 

Below, take a look back at some of the star’s best style moments through the years:

  • 1938
    A portrait of Bergman in 1938.
    ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
  • Undated
    An undated portrait of Bergman.&nbsp;
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • Undated
    The actress lying on a hillside in the sun.&nbsp;
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Undated
    A portrait of Bergman in a printed dress.
    John Springer Collection via Getty Images
  • 1939
    The icon in a promotional shot from the 1939 remake of "Intermezzo: A Love Story."&nbsp;&nbsp;
    John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
  • 1940
    Here, Bergman smiles while on the S.S. Rex.&nbsp;
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • 1940
    Bergman posing for a portrait in a pink blouse.&nbsp;
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • 1941
    A portrait of Bergman in a black gown with polka dots.&nbsp;
    ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
  • 1942
    The actress sitting on a window ledge, sipping juice from a glass bottle with a straw, on the set of director Sam Wood's film
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    The actress sitting on a window ledge, sipping juice from a glass bottle with a straw, on the set of director Sam Wood's film, "For Whom the Bell Tolls." 
  • 1942
    Bergman in "Casablanca."&nbsp;
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • 1943
    The actress wearing a beige coat and suit by Abercrombie &amp; Fitch in Vogue.&nbsp;
    John Rawlings via Getty Images
  • 1945
    Bergman photographed leaning against a wall.
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • 1945
    Bergman holding her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film "Gaslight," at the Academy Awards in California.&nbsp;
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • 1945
    A photo of Bergman in 1945.&nbsp;
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • 1947
    Bergman wearing a black beret on the set of "Arch of Triumph," which was released in 1948.
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • 1948
    The actress in London after filming Alfred Hitchcock's "Under Capricorn."&nbsp;
    Kurt Hutton via Getty Images
  • 1950s
    Bergman standing beside a mannequin with a typical folk dress of Ciociaria, Italy.&nbsp;
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
  • 1950s
    The Swedish actress sitting outside among the palm trees.&nbsp;
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • 1950
    Bergman, wearing a polka-dotted dress, portrayed while posing on a terrace with the Canal Grande in the background, in Venice
    Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche via Getty Images
    Bergman, wearing a polka-dotted dress, portrayed while posing on a terrace with the Canal Grande in the background, in Venice.
  • 1950
    The star on holiday in Capri, Italy.
    Pictorial Parade via Getty Images
  • 1953
    Bergman is shown here posing for a photo in between shooting scenes of "New Wine," directed by her then-husband Roberto Rosse
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Bergman is shown here posing for a photo in between shooting scenes of "New Wine," directed by her then-husband Roberto Rossellini.
  • 1956
    Ingrid Bergman as heir to the Russian throne in Anastasia, directed by Anatole Litvak, 1956.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • 1957
    Here, Bergman is seen at the opera house.&nbsp;
    Keystone-France via Getty Images
  • 1960
    Bergman outside in the woods.
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • 1969
    Here, the actress, standing beside Jane Fonda, wore a white and silver gown to present an award at the Academy Awards in 1969
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
  • 1973
    The actress posing outside the Cannes Film Festival palace in France.&nbsp;
    Gilbert TOURTE via Getty Images
  • 1982
    Portrait of actress Ingrid Bergman sitting on a park bench in London.
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    Portrait of actress Ingrid Bergman sitting on a park bench in London.

