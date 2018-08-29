Ingrid Bergman may have gone “from saint to whore and back to saint again” - her words ― but she did it all while bring unapologetically herself.

The actress, who would have celebrated her 103rd birthday on Aug. 29, starred in classic films like “Casablanca” and “Notorious.” She came to Hollywood in 1939 at the insistence of producer David Selznick, who upon seeing her in person, told Bergman her eyebrows were too thick and her teeth were “no good.” Still, she refused to conform to the standards of Old Hollywood’s glamor.

As Another magazine noted, she was the “ideal fit” for Dior’s New Look silhouette of the late 1940s. She looked just as comfortable in dresses and skirts as she did in menswear-inspired separates, and up until the early 1980s ― she died in 1982 ― she carried herself with an air that was effortlessly chic.

Bergman became known for her natural beauty and went on to have a decades-spanning career, during which she won three Oscars, four Golden Globes and two Emmys, among many others.

Below, take a look back at some of the star’s best style moments through the years: