Insane Photos Show Massive Ash Plume Looming Over Hawaii's Big Island

People living near the Halemaumau Crater got quite the apocalyptic sight Wednesday as an ash plume, estimated to be 12,000 feet high, rose into the air and towered over the Big Island of Hawaii.

Halemaumau is the main vent on the currently erupting Kilauea volcano. Officials have issued alerts for people to stay indoors and for aircraft to avoid the area. Photos from the massive ash plume show people still going about their day while golfing or stopping to take photos of the gigantic cloud.