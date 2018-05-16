U.S. NEWS
05/16/2018 11:14 am ET Updated 44 minutes ago

Insane Photos Show Massive Ash Plume Looming Over Hawaii's Big Island

Authorities have asked aircraft to avoid the area.
By Chris McGonigal
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.&nbsp;
Mario Tama via Getty Images
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. 

People living near the Halemaumau Crater got quite the apocalyptic sight Wednesday as an ash plume, estimated to be 12,000 feet high, rose into the air and towered over the Big Island of Hawaii. 

Halemaumau is the main vent on the currently erupting Kilauea volcano. Officials have issued alerts for people to stay indoors and for aircraft to avoid the area. Photos from the massive ash plume show people still going about their day while golfing or stopping to take photos of the gigantic cloud. 

See more photos of the massive ash plume below. 

  People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii
    Mario Tama via Getty Images
    People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. 
  A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018.
    Mario Tama via Getty Images
    A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018.
  A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as the ash plume rises.
    Mario Tama via Getty Images
    A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as the ash plume rises.
  People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater.
    Terray Sylvester / Reuters
    People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater.
  • Mario Tama via Getty Images
  • Mario Tama via Getty Images
  • Terray Sylvester / Reuters
  Birds fly towards ash erupting from the Halemaumau Crater.
    Terray Sylvester / Reuters
    Birds fly towards ash erupting from the Halemaumau Crater.
  • Terray Sylvester / Reuters
  Photographers work as lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano.
    Mario Tama via Getty Images
    Photographers work as lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano. 
Hawaii Eruptions 2018
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Insane Photos Show Massive Ash Plume Looming Over Hawaii's Big Island
