Inside Mueller's Threat To Subpoena Trump

MUELLER THREATENED TO SUBPOENA TRUMP If his lawyers didn’t agree to a a sit-down interview. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
AT LEAST 103 UBER DRIVERS HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING OR ABUSING RIDERS CNN found in an investigation of the car-riding service in 20 major cities. [HuffPost]
FORMER TRUMP DOCTOR ACCUSES PRESIDENT’S LAWYER AND BODYGUARD OF RAIDING HIS OFFICE Two days after he told the press he’d been prescribing the hair growth medicine Propecia for years. Dr. Harold Bornstein said the “raid” made him feel “raped, frightened and sad.” Bornstein also claimed that Trump wrote the bizarre letter of health for himself in 2015. [HuffPost]
THE KENTUCKY DERBY MAY FINALLY GET THE NATION’S HEPATITIS A OUTBREAKS ON THE RADAR “It’s not the first time that diseases ... that occur in disenfranchised communities have been ignored until they come to the doorstep of those who have more resources and power.” [HuffPost]
MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL START RANKING NEWS ORGANIZATIONS BY TRUSTWORTHINESS Which will determine placement in the news feed. What could go wrong? [HuffPost]
ONE OF THE NATION’S TOP TEACHERS CONFRONTED EDUCATION SECRETARY BETSY DEVOS Over school choice policies. [HuffPost]
KANYE WEST CALLED SLAVERY ‘A CHOICE’ This did not go well. [HuffPost]
ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER PRUITT SCANDAL That costly trip the EPA head Scott Pruitt took to Morocco last year was planned by a lobbyist friend ― who was later hired by Morocco. Pruitt’s top two aides also resigned yesterday. [HuffPost]
SINCE FACEBOOK DOESN’T ALREADY OWN ENOUGH OF YOUR LIFE Welcome to its new dating app. Yes, this is the end of the world as we know it. [Yahoo]
‘THE GREAT HIGH SCHOOL IMPOSTER’ “What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.” [GQ]
WHY IS FISH SEX ALL THE RAGE RIGHT NOW? A critical investigation. [HuffPost]
THIS GUY MANAGED TO EAT 125 CUPCAKES IN ONE SITTING And lived to tell the sprinkle-induced sugar coma tale. [HuffPost]
BLAKE LIVELY HAS DELETED ALL OF HER INSTAGRAM POSTS And we have a lot of questions. [HuffPost]
SO THAT’S WHY BRITISH WOMEN WEAR SUCH ABSURD HATS TO WEDDINGS So.many.photos. [Huff
Texas and six other states have sued to end DACA.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tells House Republicans who drafted articles of impeachment for him: The DOJ “will not be extorted.”
This veterinarian is accused of smuggling heroin in puppies’ bellies.
At least 57 white supremacists have been charged in a yearlong meth operation in Texas.
The danger of the health food wave to 7-Eleven’s bottom line.
HuffPost Opinion: “No, Donald Trump, the Paralympic Games are not “tough to watch.”
Ashley Graham’s swimsuit line is making waves with unedited paparazzi photos.
Explore NASA’s latest trip to Mars.
For Katie Couric, the question is what’s next for companies and institutions following the Time’s Up movement.
Here’s how Pakistan’s gig economy helps get women the opportunity to work.
“Hi, it’s Amazon calling. Here’s what we don’t like in your city.”
So in relevant ’90s gossip, Justin Timberlake hooked up with a Spice Girl once upon a wannabe time.
Yes, “SpongeBob SquarePants” leads Tony nominations.
Lance Bass: “I never thought I’d be able to tell anyone” I was gay.
We are a bit envious of the job titles for Prince William and Kate listed on Prince Louis’s birth certificate.
Border patrol agents found a baby tiger in a duffle bag.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for new moms.
In honor of Princess Charlotte’s third birthday today, here are her top most-adorable photos.
Your mother would be appalled that people are paying $168 for these cutout “jeans.”
Sweden just fessed up quite the secret about their famous meatballs.
If this doesn’t get you to buy new underwear, nothing will.
In this worst nightmare scenario, this roller coaster was suspended 100 feet in the air facing down ― for up to two hours.
