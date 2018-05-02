Inside Mueller's Threat To Subpoena Trump

TOP STORIES

MUELLER THREATENED TO SUBPOENA TRUMP If his lawyers didn’t agree to a a sit-down interview. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

AT LEAST 103 UBER DRIVERS HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING OR ABUSING RIDERS CNN found in an investigation of the car-riding service in 20 major cities. [HuffPost]

FORMER TRUMP DOCTOR ACCUSES PRESIDENT’S LAWYER AND BODYGUARD OF RAIDING HIS OFFICE Two days after he told the press he’d been prescribing the hair growth medicine Propecia for years. Dr. Harold Bornstein said the “raid” made him feel “raped, frightened and sad.” Bornstein also claimed that Trump wrote the bizarre letter of health for himself in 2015. [HuffPost]

THE KENTUCKY DERBY MAY FINALLY GET THE NATION’S HEPATITIS A OUTBREAKS ON THE RADAR “It’s not the first time that diseases ... that occur in disenfranchised communities have been ignored until they come to the doorstep of those who have more resources and power.” [HuffPost]

MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL START RANKING NEWS ORGANIZATIONS BY TRUSTWORTHINESS Which will determine placement in the news feed. What could go wrong? [HuffPost]

ONE OF THE NATION’S TOP TEACHERS CONFRONTED EDUCATION SECRETARY BETSY DEVOS Over school choice policies. [HuffPost]

KANYE WEST CALLED SLAVERY ‘A CHOICE’ This did not go well. [HuffPost]

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER PRUITT SCANDAL That costly trip the EPA head Scott Pruitt took to Morocco last year was planned by a lobbyist friend ― who was later hired by Morocco. Pruitt’s top two aides also resigned yesterday. [HuffPost]

