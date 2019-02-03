Comedians Fight To Take Down Famed Joke-Plagiarizing Instagram Account

Comedians across the country are launching a campaign to take down a hugely famous Instagram account, FuckJerry.

The page run by founder Elliot Tebele as part of his company, Jerry Media, has come under fire by celebrities who are outraged over its reposting of their jokes without any credit, essentially stealing them.

The movement began after Vulture’s Megh Wright explained in a report the account’s history of plagiarizing puns while scoring thousands of dollars in ad revenue from sponsors. Comedy Central has since decided to pull its placements from the page.

Now, the hashtag #fuckfuckjerry is spreading throughout social media like wildfire, with comics including John Mulaney calling for the public to stop following the account.

Fuck Jerry steals content from struggling comics (who put it out for free) and then uses it to make money from ad sales. If you don’t want to help rich dudes make money by stealing from people who didn’t grow up rich enough to work the system then UNFOLLOW THEM. #fuckfuckjerry — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) February 1, 2019

Hi gang! If you’re still following “Fuck Jerry,” welcome to 2019. Ditch the zero! #FuckFuckJerry — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) February 3, 2019

Yeah, this company is a creative parasite. They should go into banking or some other bullshit. They deserve no follows and many unfollows. #FuckFuckJerry https://t.co/JRJ3feSXlK — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 3, 2019

Last week, comedian Vic Berger tweeted out screenshots of his conversation with a FuckJerry content officer who he claims stole his videos without crediting him. The only response offered to Berger after he complained appeared to be “shut up.”

In 2016, #FuckJerry and their chief content officer James Ryan Ohliger aka “Krispyshorts” stole a bunch of my videos and posted as their own with ads attached. Here was Ohliger’s response after I called them out on @instagram. #FuckFuckJerry pic.twitter.com/aUqzNtluMV — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 30, 2019

On Saturday, Tebele addressed the controversy over his page in a Medium post, promising to do right by comedians going forward.

“Effective immediately, we will no longer post content when we cannot identify the creator, and will require the original creator’s advanced consent before publishing their content to our followers,” he wrote. “It is clear that attribution is no longer sufficient, so permission will become the new policy.”