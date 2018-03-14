Social media has given us a bottomless thirst for symmetry, beauty and unattainable perfection, and one medium in particular speaks to that desire. It comes in the form of something one might call Instagram “pie porn.”
It’s the art of taking beautiful photos of perfectly made pies, which admittedly sounds delightfully easy. But calling it easy would be doing its creators an injustice. While bakers may be kind souls by nature, bakers who bake for Instagram are also forced to battle some truly weird demons of both science and social media varieties.
A growing number of Instagrammers have mastered pie art, each acting as architect, baker, stylist, photographer, social media manager and justice defender of every pie they post. In their world, design is everything and the actual content of the pie plays a more ancillary role. And there’s nothing wrong with that, especially in a social media matrix that’s littered with much more dangerous ― and Facetuned ― varieties of unattainable beauty.
The first signature of pie porn is a bird’s-eye-view photo. The second is precision, with not a berry or a fleck of flour out of place. Other signs are varied: Sometimes you’ll see freakishly perfect braids of dough that you’d think only tiny elves could weave. Other times you’ll see impeccable geometric patterns worthy of a Frank Lloyd Wright blueprint, or miniature forest scenes in which every last twig and leaf has been painstakingly carved out of dough.
But here’s where things get sticky. Often, the most beautiful photographs of pies are taken before they’ve been baked, and something about this really bothers people.
People want to see a “before” and an “after.”
“You’ve touched on a ‘contentious’ topic in the Instagram pie community,” Lauren Ko explained in an email to HuffPost. Ko is a pie ’grammer from Seattle who runs @lokokitchen, which now has more than 129,000 followers.
“When I first started out with my Lokokitchen account, so many people tore me to shreds because I didn’t always post baked photos,” Ko said. “I initially started the account purely as a holding place for my food photos with no intention of it becoming a ‘thing,’ and I was really in the pie scene for the design aspect. So it was jarring to receive really angry messages from people as well as to see Reddit threads with comments full of people discussing how I was a fraud, etc.”
To some degree, readers’ distrust isn’t completely unfounded. The heat of an oven can spell disaster for an intricate crust design, making dough weep into an ugly mess that looks nothing like the “before” photo. (If you need proof, take a look at the recently created Instagram account @piesgoneawry.) This complicates things for Instagram’s best pie makers, who are expected to be flawless at every turn.
Jo Harrington, the London-based baker behind the account @jojoromancer, explained to HuffPost that her pies aren’t necessarily meant to be both aesthetically perfect and recreateable.
“I consider what I do to be art,” Harrington said. “It’s more about showcasing creativity and producing a nice picture that people can look at and hopefully enjoy. ... I sometimes see stunning ‘before’ photos that I know ‘won’t bake.’ I simply appreciate them as beautiful images. I don’t consider that the creator owes me, as a viewer, anything.”
“It’s strange to me how some people get so frenzied and want to call out that they don’t think the pie will look nice baked.”
Harrington is a rare Instagrammer who makes it a point to post a “before” and an “after” for almost every pie she bakes, but it’s a decision she struggled with.
“I’m a bit conflicted,” Harrington explained. “There are times I think it might be better to only post the ‘before’ pics, as that subtly indicates that it’s not real life. By posting the ‘afters’ I recognize that people may look at what I do and think that it is achievable by the average hobby baker, when the reality is that they may find it quite difficult.”
Ko selects her photos for @lokokitchen from a purely artistic standpoint, making her decision much simpler.
“Since I’m drawn to all of this for the design, I prefer the precision of the pre-bake photos for aesthetics,” Ko said. “Since Instagram is such a visually-driven platform, I think the pre-bake photos are more appealing.”
When an “after” photo of a baked pie isn’t posted, it doesn’t necessarily mean the pie didn’t turn out.
Real life happens to pie bakers, too.
“To be honest, sometimes the pie is eaten before a photo can be taken, or all the natural daylight is gone by the time a pie has finished baking,” Ko said. “Sometimes there are other factors that play into why the finished product isn’t always featured.”
Food stylist Judy Kim of @judy.kim echoes the sentiment that it’s tough to shoot a baked pie before it’s eaten. “I prefer the pre-baked pie mostly because there is a chance that the baked pie is going to get eaten before it gets photographed!”
But yeah, sometimes it just didn’t work out. See: “Fruit-splosions.”
“Pie is a fickle mistress, and we all have pie disasters,” Harrington said. “It’s to be expected and is part of the learning process.”
Science can wreak havoc on a pie, as any baker knows. Temperature, moisture and elevation always play a large role in baking, but so do the ingredients.
“I really like to bake with fresh fruit, and that adds another complicated variable,” Harrington explained. “If my fruit just happens to be extra juicy, it can lead to a fruit-splosion. And when I’ve spent hours on a very complicated design, having it become submerged in fruit juice halfway through baking can be a bit trying."
“Probably only half of the pies I make find their way on my feed.”
Here’s what the pie pros have learned about making near-perfect pies.
“I have found that the golden rule to pie is to always keep everything cold. Make sure the butter is cold when making the dough. Make sure the dough chills thoroughly before rolling out. Make sure the entire pie is thoroughly chilled once it has been assembled and before baking. These aren’t a guarantee by any means, but keeping things cold at every step goes a long way.” -- Ko
“If it’s a custard-based pie shell, I will freeze the pie dish solid, even overnight. It reduces the chance that the pie will lose its shape and prevent any overhanging pieces from sinking into the custard filling during baking.” -- Kim
“The first thing when making the pie is to think about it structurally. If your filling is raw fruit and there are lots of gaps between the pieces, the fruit may collapse into those spaces, leaving nothing to support the top crust (which will then sink in).” -- Harrington
“It’s also really important to ensure that your pie has lots of time to chill and ‘set’ before you put it in the oven. For instance, I use lots of egg wash to glue pieces of pastry together. If I let it rest for 10 minutes after gluing it together, it’s much more fragile than if it’s had a couple of hours in the fridge, as the pastry hasn’t bound together.” -- Harrington
No matter how you look at it, remember that these pies come from a place of love.
Psychologists acknowledge that baking for others is altruistic. Through all the grief and struggle, these Instagrammers make their pies from a place of great love and patience. And they do see positive rewards.
“The internet can be a funny conductor of perfect storms sometimes,” Ko said. “But the response to my pie photos has been overwhelmingly positive, so I’m very grateful!”
“What we’re doing is fun and it’s important to remember that,” Harrington said. “I started this project out of a very simple love of pie and want to encourage people to appreciate homemade pie and to attempt to make it themselves. And, I think to a certain extent, pie art is doing that ― it’s raising pie’s profile!”
Below are some of our favorite creations from five talented pie makers on Instagram: Karin Pfeiff Boschek, Jo Harrington, Lauren Ko, Judy Kim and Helen Nugent. Scroll down to see all the beauty.
Fruit can be beautiful after baking. Apples and plums. I'm pleased that the colour remained so brilliant and the decorations held their shape.
Crazy for Daisies.
Winter Bouquet.
Braids and hearts sampler baked. The fragrance of the strawberries was so wonderful, I wish I could share it here.
Diamonds are a Pie bakers best friend. For National Pie Day.
The Holey Pie.
Variation with apple slices and apple flowers.
The ornamental pie looks good out of the oven.
Circles and squares with flowers. Variation with braid. 2017© karinpfeiffboschek
End of Summer pie baked. 2017© karinpfeiffboschek
Ok - the oven didn't go on today either (although I did make some pastry)! So here's a throwback to this cutie from two years ago. It's still one of my favourite designs and I remember the joy at capturing "good" light on the night I made it... Hope you all have a wonderful week ahead! 💙
I did not bake today. The oven stayed cold. It's been a few very hectic weeks since the New Year and I felt I needed a cleaning/life-admin/walking-in-the-sunshine day, free from the pressures of "Think of a new pie design!" and "Will it bake?'. I remembered that I hadn't posted this 'After' pic, so am using it as my 'Get out of jail free' card. Regular scheduling returns tomorrow!!
-
I braided to my heart's content and then kept braiding and braiding. My joins could have been a touch tidier, but I'm not complaining. I found some lovely pink forced rhubarb and added in blueberries, which is always a favoured combo of mine. Can't believe that January is on its last legs... Time does fly!
-
Oh, the braids baked up like nobody's business! I was worried for a minute when the juices first appeared, but the crust held admirably against the onslaught. Lots of you have questioned how I can eat something so pretty, but let me tell you, when it smells delicious and tastes delicious, there is no hesitation and no guilt. None. Plus years of eating chocolate Easter bunnies has made me hard and cruel in such matters... 😅 I've got lots of baking planned for tomorrow - I need to rest up!
-
I don't know what possessed me. It wasn't planned. It just happened. I blame @lokokitchen & @julie_jonesuk & @candy_mosaics - I see their influence all over this. Now I'm going to lie on the sofa with a damp flannel over my eyes...
-
I generally prefer emeralds, but tonight I'm good with diamonds. Lotsa diamonds! I'm amazed that they held up during the bake. 😀 The filling is cherry, lemon and ginger, but it took some tweaking. The first iteration was a bit too gingery and the overall effect was of cherry cough syrup... Yum! So I added in a few raspberries to tone it down and return it to a palatable state.
-
I made this Cranberry, Cherry and Pear pie at the crack of dawn this morning, as the visiting family members and I had plans to get out and see the town. So there's a touch of wonkiness (or "wink Ines", as autocorrect suggests) here and there, but I've had a great day and that's good enough for me!
-
Aaaaand... A touch of the 'wink Ines' remains. It does drive me a bit crazy when the outer plait doesn't keep as circular as I'd like it to - I think it might be differing tensions in the plaits? I'll keep working on it. But I am super happy that the heart chains held up and, even more so with the flavour. One word: banging!
-
I meant to tell you how many leaves were in this White Nectarine and Blackcurrant Summer Shingle Pie, but forgot to keep counting at around 82... Anyway, I'm excited to see how it tastes - I feel like it's a good'un!!
-
Ahh, she baked up better than I could have imagined. And the flavour? Well, let's just say you should all run out this very minute and buy white nectarines and blackcurrants. Put them in a pie or a galette or an upside down cake or a compote, but put them in something - they're such a tasty combo!!
-
Machine squash cold. Tumble dry dough. 👕| Laundry is my personal nemesis and I also happen to be terrible at it (or perhaps it's causal?). I lazily toss the whole lot in together, press the auto button, and expect everything to turn out well. I think we all know it doesn't work like that... 😬 In any case, I'm over here keeping a clothes eye on the washing machine, so get a load of my baked Chai Masala Pumpkin Pie from last fall (recipe by @taraobrady via @Food52). I do have some exciting things in the fold for later this week, so stay tuned!
-
All the shingle ladies. 🏠| Today's Friday tarty is shingle and ready to mingle. With a house full of blood orange curd primed to raise the mango roof, we're busting out of this week with a tang. 💥| Also, Happy Lunar New Year! If I were a better Asian, I would have thought to make a flavor-relevant dessert, but here we are. I declare this the Year of the Backlog and hereby submit my IOU. 🎋
-
March to a different beet. 🥁| Because were goobers by principle, Valentine's is an extended excuse for lighthearted, unorthodox traditions for my partner and I—exchanging joke presents (a bouquet of boxers one year, an obese plush T-Rex another) and watching @pinkpanthermgm (the really bad/amazing remakes with Steve Martin). In our golden San Diego days, we'd load up the car with @tjoysterbar tacos and Sour Patch Kids and go to the drive-in theater in our pajamas. This unusually-colored pie crust is an ode to our philosophy that an important aspect of any relationship is fun. Here's to merriment! | Special thanks to @chefspringsheldon who, after my experiment with raspberry dough went ham (🤣), kindly sent an email walking me through the process of vibrantly coloring with beet compound butter and beet juice! Genius. 💖
-
I must be a doughflake because I've fallen for you. ❄️| We got a rare white Christmas in Seattle, and I could not have been more stoked to stay inside all day, cozy in a fugly sweater and surrounded by my boisterous family and endless salty snax. 🙌🏽| I didn't spend much time on @instagram, but was frostsmitten by your @lokokitchen creations! 😍I know I missed a ton, so give me a shout and tag me in the photos! I dough want to see. ✌🏽
To say we made a few apple pies last weekend, is an understatement. Looking back on the Pie Workshop, I really enjoyed teaching people tricks to gain success in their baking. It felt great sharing a few little secrets. Here is some of the amazing student work. As you can see I'm super proud of them and the results. Scroll through the pics👉. I also taught a stop motion video as a bonus, I'll be sharing that one soon. Would you like me to include that in future workshops? DM me if you have workshop topics you'd like to request. And please sign up for my mailing list for announcements and pre-sales, link in profile. Would love to see you at the next one, xx.
My classic apple pie with a new favorite milk pie crust. A nod to the Spring gods with a rustic flower crown surrounded by white quince branches. I made this at my Pie Baking & Styling Workshop this weekend. My heart is full from the company of the wonderful students at my first workshop. Thank you @wfisher21 @natalie_perera @marjaharmony @bakedideas @cloudykitchen. I had the best time and loved all your incredible enthusiasm and creativity. A huge thank you to our wonderful sponsors @oxo @vermontcreamery @jacobsensaltco @aplatsf @ericksonwoodworks @greecologies. Pretty sick swag bag (some did say!). Most importantly a special thanks to the team that helped pull off my first workshop... @the.hawkes @hannahmadgelyons @madeline.chen @angelasanchez100x @dolbynoble. I couldn't have done this without you, love you guys. xo jude {check out bts on my stories & sign up for my mailing list for future wkshops - I can't wait for the next one, link in profile}
It was a long week of continued nitty gritty re-branding work & website redesign that includes a streamlined check out process for my Pie Baking & Styling Workshop Feb 3 & 4 in NYC. It wasn't built properly to begin with but I was so excited to get it announced. Nevertheless, I'm so excited for my first workshop. Oye, I had some ticketing snafu's, so tickets are still available. Come join me! 🌟The Pie Workshop will include techniques to make decorative pies whether you have very little time or patience to a full afternoon and want a more detailed design. I've been changing my philosophy on pie making, I've been finding ways to make it easier and without all the fussy rules that are usually deemed critical. You guys seem into that too, I love how many Apple & Pear Tarts with a Ruffled Edge I've seen since Thanksgiving! I break a lot of rules in my pie crusts lately but they turn out great, I can't wait to show them to you. Especially the new milk pie crust I made over the holidays, a new favorite and it does't require anything but your hands. 🌟The workshop has only 3 students, so we'll get really into your baking questions and make multiple pies if there is time. Mini pies are a great way to test out new designs. I hope you'll take advantage of the cozy set up at my home studio where we get to focus on you, it might be a while before I get to teach this intimate class again based on my work schedule. 🌿All the details are on my website, link above. Look at the itinerary section for the topics we'll discuss & take note of the one-on-one session for an Instagram portfolio review or frankly anything you'd like to discuss. I'm so excited to bake with you. It will be delicious especially with sponsors like @vermontcreamery, more fun sponsors will be shared soon too, stay tuned. Happy Sunday! *Special thank you to @the.hawkes for all your help this week & getting things fixed up! Pie skills, YES. Technology, not so much! ***Second tech fail, sorry the profile link was broken & fixed now.
Who wants to come bake with me in an intimate little class? I'm having a Pie Baking & Styling Workshop. I want to show you a variety of braiding techniques, how to make realistic looking leaves and flowers and design unique lattices. Wonder why I like a vodka pie crust? Watch out Pi Day, you're going to crush it. Class is Feb 3rd or 4th. All the details are on my website, link above. *If you can't make this date, dm or email me a preferred date, I'm planning future dates. And join my mailing list on my website. 🌿 Meyer Lemon & Lemongrass Chess Pie. One of the many pies that I've made over the years and an option for class. This is a contender for New Years Day while I'm up in NH freezing my butt off. Have a wonderful weekend and Happy New Year! (If you want to see the after baked version, check out my stories.) xo
Life is better with pies, crostatas, galettes, tarts... Apple tart for today's bake sale. Come join my marketplace today/tomm with a bunch of my friends for some shopping and a fun gathering. See my last post for details. I made this cute wavy edge by stretching the dough to make it ruffle. Wanted something new and decorative but quick & simple. It's so cute, isn't it? The filling is made of Macoun apples (sliced thinly on a mandoline and kept in groupings) over a bed of lemon zest, topped with sugar and flaky sea salt. Add dabs of butter and bake. Pastry is my vodka pie crust recipe. It never lets me down. Apple Tart with Ruffled Edges recipe on my website http://bit.ly/2A4BtSh 💗It was a crazy fulfilling week and I'm still setting up for today! Gotta go 👋. But come by today. xoxo Judy
Part ii. Blueberry & Plum Pie with a Harvest Lattice Leaf Crust. 🍂By the way, I like the vodka & apple cider vinegar pie crust over the buttermilk version we made, but I'm sticking with my original vodka pie crust when making decorative pies. It has better taste and texture (more tender and flaky). Vodka Pie Crust Recipe link in profile. Sorry, no blueberry plum recipe, it's not quite right yet😉. @thiscakebestcake and I will have to make it again☺️. @vermontcreamery @jacobsensaltco @williamssonoma
Braiding up this mixed berry pie with fishtails using two-tone pastry and some flowers thrown in 'cause Spring is in the air! Easy chocolate pastry recipe from @bbcgoodfood . Delicious mixed berry pie recipe from the fabulous @bravetart. Hope you're having a wonderful, sunny day! ☀️ 🌷😁💕