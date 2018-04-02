FOOD & DRINK
04/02/2018 05:45 am ET

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From March 2018

Looks like one kind of cake never goes out of style.
By Kristen Aiken
Half Baked Harvest/Love & Olive Oil/The Hungry Hutch

March is supposed to come in like a lion and out like a lamb. But in the world of Instagram food, it’s more like, “In like a slow-cooked stroganoff, out like a flower-adorned cake.”

The palates of HuffPost Taste’s Instagram followers didn’t change much from February, when they went for the typical comfort foods of deep winter ― and for good reason.

Remember those four nor’easters? Instagram remembers them too. Rather than double-tapping lighter spring fare, our followers in March most liked four comforting desserts, two pastas, three oven-baked savory dishes and a soup.

And as winter weather lingered, so did a taste for a certain kind of dessert: The top recipes for February and March have a lot in common.

Here are the 10 most liked recipes from March:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Chocolate Cake Recipes
Kristen Aiken
Senior Editor of Food & Style, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Recipes Cake Food And Cooking
The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From March 2018
CONVERSATIONS