Instagram May Start Ratting On You If You Screenshot Someone's Story

Finally, proof that no one is looking at your Instagram anyway.

Similar to Snapchat snaps, Instagram stories have always had a shelf life ― if you miss them, you’re out of luck. But unlike Snapchat, which notifies people when followers take screenshots, Instagram has allowed you to freely screenshot stories without any notifications. Until now.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram confirmed it’s testing a feature that notifies users when a follower screenshots their story.

Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. 💔 Thank you, Instagram for the warning. pic.twitter.com/y0pEaVR0Jq — mulan (@__cajb) February 8, 2018

Instagram already notifies people if someone screenshots a DM conversation they’re involved in; but let’s be honest, screenshotting a DM seems shady.

But if we’re not screenshotting Instagram stories as often, how will we show our kids the early days of skulking about social media, or gather blackmail evidence of our friends’ bad behavior?