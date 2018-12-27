Instagram Accidentally Changed How You Scroll And People On Twitter Were Upset

Instagram appears to have changed how users scroll through the application ... and then it changed it back. Naturally, people have a lot to say about the whole ordeal.
In an update that seems to have begun rolling out globally on Thursday, the social media app allowed users to tap side-to-side rather than scrolling through their feeds vertically.
“Introducing a new way to move through posts,” the update read. “Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”
As mentioned in the update’s messaging, Instagram’s feed now resembles its Stories feature, giving users the ability to quickly go through each post. The site began testing the feature in October, telling TechCrunch that it was “testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love.”
Alex Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed in a tweet that the rollout was accidental, saying in a tweet: “Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated.” According to another tweet by Mosseri, “If you’re still seeing it you can simply restart your app and you should be good to go.”
Which is a good thing because it didn’t seem that people were feeling like the app was, uh, improved:
Minutes after the update went through on many phones, some noted that their app reverted back to infinite scroll and the update appeared to have been removed.
Instagram has not responded to HuffPost’s request for further comment on the update mishap.
This has been updated throughout.