Introducing the Pineapple Christmas Tree, Our New Favorite Holiday Tradition

Christmas trees are great, but they’re not a small undertaking. Needles everywhere. Daily waterings. Your cat getting involved. That’s why we’re in love with the pineapple Christmas tree, an adorable decor trend that’s popping up just in time for the holidays. Here, some favorites we’ve seen so far.
We love a monochromatic color scheme.
Source: @taliathevegan/Instagram
If you’re fancy, add lights.
Source: @_cassowary_/Instagram
The trend would make a chic centerpiece, no?
Source: @beachgirl9/Instagram
Go all out and give the fruit a face.
Source: @jayfashion4you/Instagram
However you decide to trim your “tree,” we’re sure it will be a cozy, tropical addition to your holiday season.
Source: @gemolicious/Instagram
Related:
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS