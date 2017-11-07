PureWow, Contributor
Introducing the Pineapple Christmas Tree, Our New Favorite Holiday Tradition

11/07/2017 02:09 pm ET

Christmas trees are great, but they’re not a small undertaking. Needles everywhere. Daily waterings. Your cat getting involved. That’s why we’re in love with the pineapple Christmas tree, an adorable decor trend that’s popping up just in time for the holidays. Here, some favorites we’ve seen so far.

@TALIATHEVEGAN/INSTAGRAM

We love a monochromatic color scheme.

Source: @taliathevegan/Instagram

@_CASSOWARY_/INSTAGRAM

If you’re fancy, add lights.

Source: @_cassowary_/Instagram

@BEACHGIRL9/INSTAGRAM

The trend would make a chic centerpiece, no?

Source: @beachgirl9/Instagram

@JAYFASHION4YOU/INSTAGRAM

Go all out and give the fruit a face.

Source: @jayfashion4you/Instagram

@GEMOLICIOUS/INSTAGRAM

However you decide to trim your “tree,” we’re sure it will be a cozy, tropical addition to your holiday season.

Source: @gemolicious/Instagram

