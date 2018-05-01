16 Spot-On Tweets That Will Hit Close To Home For Introverts

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

You know you are good friends with someone if they take their headphones off when you sit beside them. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) April 26, 2018

2.

My neighbors are so friendly that I'm sitting in my car waiting for them to go inside so I don't have to talk to them. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) April 24, 2018

3.

I value my personal space & privacy and I’d appreciate it if you did, too. (Also, I’m super grumpy today.) #introvert pic.twitter.com/UN5wYqDeHa — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) April 23, 2018

4.

I had to answer the door earlier I’m done for the day — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) April 23, 2018

5.

I have a bad habit of closing the elevator doors on people and saying "Bye Felicia" as it closes.. 😆 #introvertproblems — Char Nicole 🎀 (@Princess_Char2) April 26, 2018

6.

7.

*friend cancels plans*



*me continuing to watch Netflix because I never actually started getting ready in the first place* pic.twitter.com/NHFkqbR64q — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 8, 2018

8.

[introvert sees theater showing a movie called ‘A Quiet Place’]



“Sounds like my type of movie.”



*walks out after the movie*



“Nope.” — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) April 4, 2018

9.

I do not understand the desire to talk and make noise in the morning. Mornings are made for listening and thinking. Why do people need to talk before 10am. #IntrovertProblems — Chrissi H 🐈 (@chrissipumpkin) May 1, 2018

10.

If we make plans 3 weeks from now, just know I’ll start regretting it tomorrow and every day leading up to it #IntrovertProblems #IntrovertLife — Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) April 25, 2018

11.

Sorry I didn't answer my phone when you called. I don't use it for that.#introvertproblems #introvertsareawesome — Pauline (@TheAutumnHobbit) April 28, 2018

12.

I finally figured out why I’m so tired: it’s because I’m talking to people all day. #introvertproblems — justinmadethat (@justinmadethat) April 25, 2018

13.

the rush you get when someone you thought you were going to have to talk to on the phone doesn't answer and you can just leave them a message>>> #introvertproblems — Ethan S.G. (@_Swiss_Cheese_) April 24, 2018

14.

When you're upset they forgot to invite you but glad at the same time because you don't have to go #introvertproblems #infjparadox — justakmal (@AkmalAffendy) April 25, 2018

15.

Solitude is independence. I'm not anti-social. I'm pro-solitude. — Introvert Struggles (@IntrovertSquad) April 22, 2018

16.

As an EXTREME introvert, I just have to say... if it wasn’t for my cats, I would 100% get out more! But it’s like, my desire for social interaction is so damn low, that having one-sided conversation with my cats manages to fulfill my social quota! 🤭 — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) April 28, 2018