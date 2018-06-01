16 Hilarious Tweets That Will Make Every Introvert Feel Seen

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

You know you’re an introvert when you have inside jokes with yourself. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) May 28, 2018

One time I talked to someone for twenty minutes so now I know how exhausted someone feels after running a marathon. #introvert — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 1, 2018

Wanna know how much of a shut-in introvert I am? I literally can not tell you how many times I’ve run into people at the store who’ve told me they thought I had moved away. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 30, 2018

Just listed my wife as my emergency contact and added the note “please text, she doesn’t answer calls.” — Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) May 15, 2018

A chance reunion between old friends happened *near* me earlier (I didn't know either of them)

...and I'm exhausted #introvertproblems — Kim Smejkal (@KimSmejkal) June 1, 2018

Even with a great time, the result can be the same: being peopled out. #introvertproblems #infjproblems pic.twitter.com/TiqMmtM4Bd — INFJoe (@INFJoe) May 2, 2018

When you email someone and they reply with “Send me your number so we can discuss” . . . #introvertproblems — Jill (@jillysull) May 16, 2018

How many steps backward do I have to take before someone realizes I’m trying to escape the conversation? #IntrovertProblems #IntrovertLife — Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) May 30, 2018

I stay up until the wee hours of the morning because it’s the only time my house is calm and quiet. #IntrovertProblems — Heather 📚🍀 (@History_Momma) May 3, 2018

If you want to talk to me on the phone, I'll need at least three days notice. #introvertproblems — Rosie Chomet (@RosieChomet) May 1, 2018

I made the mistake of accidentally shopping at a Target without self-checkouts #introvertproblems — John Vellenga (@jvellenga254) May 31, 2018

I'm perpetually late because I rarely want to be where I'm going. #introvertproblems — Sam E. Greenberg (@IntroverteDiva) May 30, 2018