He called the crime “completely senseless.” The loss was estimated at $60,000.

The devastation was so complete that the couple feared they couldn’t afford to revive the six-year-old operation. The business wasn’t insured; bee operations usually can’t get insurance, according to Engelhardt.

But a friend of the Engelhardts started a GoFundMe page that quickly raised more than $30,000 in donations. They now plan to rebuild.