The 2018 iPhone Photography Awards Prove You Don't Need A Fancy Camera To Take Amazing Photos

Ever since the release of the first iPhone, the iPhone Photography Awards have honored the true masters of mobile photography. Now in its 11th year, we’re seeing just what some photographers can do with a camera they probably carry around all the time. While this competition is limited to those who use iPhones, there is a competition for mobile phone users as well, if you’re interested.
This year’s winners were selected from thousands of entries and from photographers in 140 countries. The winning image, taken by Jashish Salam of Bangladesh and titled “Displaced,” shows a crowded refugee camp with Rohingya children watching a film about sanitation. Other awards included prizes for photographer of the year and 18 other categories like Nature, Children and Travel.
Check out some of the winning images below and head over the iPhone Photography Awards site to see more.