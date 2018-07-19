CULTURE & ARTS
The 2018 iPhone Photography Awards Prove You Don't Need A Fancy Camera To Take Amazing Photos

The best camera is the one you have in your pocket.
By Chris McGonigal
Erica Wu/iPhone Photography Awards

Ever since the release of the first iPhone, the iPhone Photography Awards have honored the true masters of mobile photography. Now in its 11th year, we’re seeing just what some photographers can do with a camera they probably carry around all the time. While this competition is limited to those who use iPhones, there is a competition for mobile phone users as well, if you’re interested. 

This year’s winners were selected from thousands of entries and from photographers in 140 countries. The winning image, taken by Jashish Salam of Bangladesh and titled “Displaced,” shows a crowded refugee camp with Rohingya children watching a film about sanitation. Other awards included prizes for photographer of the year and 18 other categories like Nature, Children and Travel. 

Check out some of the winning images below and head over the iPhone Photography Awards site to see more. 

  • Grand Prize
    "Displaced"<br>Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitation near Tangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia.
    Jashim Salam/iPhone Photography Awards
    "Displaced"
    Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitation near Tangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia.
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Photographer Of The Year
    First Place<br>"Baiana in yellow and blue"<br>The picture was taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, spontaneously, after a truc
    Alexandre Weber/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Baiana in yellow and blue"
    The picture was taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, spontaneously, after a truck drove by. The woman with traditional clothes of a “baiana” was looking after the truck, during her work break.
    Shot on iPhone 6S.
  • Second Place<br>"Eye to eye"<br>Yantai Shandong province, China<br>Shot on iPhone 6
    Huapeng Zhao/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "Eye to eye"
    Yantai Shandong province, China
    Shot on iPhone 6
  • Third Place<br>"I want to play"<br>A young boy who lost his leg was watching his friends play soccer, and he said he wanted t
    Zarni Myo Win/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "I want to play"
    A young boy who lost his leg was watching his friends play soccer, and he said he wanted to play soccer if he could. 
    Yangon, Myanmar
    Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
  • Abstract
    First Place<br>"Corrugations"<br>Brisbane, Australia<br>Shot on iPhone X
    Glenn Homann/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Corrugations"
    Brisbane, Australia
    Shot on iPhone X
  • Second Place<br>"The Union of Colors"<br>Mall of Asia, Philippines<br>Shot on iPhone X
    Edwin Loyola/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "The Union of Colors"
    Mall of Asia, Philippines
    Shot on iPhone X
  • Third Place<br>"Collapcity"<br>Pozna, Poland<br>Shot on iPhone 6S
    Jedrzej Franek/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Collapcity"
    Pozna, Poland
    Shot on iPhone 6S
  • Animals
    First Place<br>&ldquo;Django&rdquo;<br>Carlsbad, California<br>Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
    Robin Robertis/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    “Django”
    Carlsbad, California
    Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
  • Second Place<br>"0 to not-quite-Seagull-speed in 60 seconds"<br>New Brighton, Wirral, U.K.<br>Shot on iPhone 7
    Katie Wall/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "0 to not-quite-Seagull-speed in 60 seconds"
    New Brighton, Wirral, U.K.
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Third Place<br>"Smiling Fox"<br>Miyagi Zao Fox Village, Japan<br>Shot on iPhone X
    Erica Wu/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Smiling Fox"
    Miyagi Zao Fox Village, Japan
    Shot on iPhone X
  • Architecture
    First Place<br>"Rampage"<br>Rome, Italy<br>Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
    Massimo Graziani/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Rampage"
    Rome, Italy
    Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
  • Second Place<br>"Jameh Mosque of Isfahan"<br> Isfahan, Iran<br>Shot on iPhone 7
    KuangLong Zhang/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "Jameh Mosque of Isfahan"
    Isfahan, Iran
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Third Place<br>"Burj Khalifa Dubai"<br>Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai<br>Shot on iPhone 6
    Nasra Al Sharji/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Burj Khalifa Dubai"
    Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai
    Shot on iPhone 6
  • Children
    First Place<br>"Spray Fury"<br>Toronto, Canada<br>Shot on iPhone 5S
    Melisa Barrilli/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Spray Fury"
    Toronto, Canada
    Shot on iPhone 5S
  • Second Place<br>"Air"<br>Skate park, Haifa, Israel<br>Shot on iPhone X
    Dina Alfasi/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "Air"
    Skate park, Haifa, Israel
    Shot on iPhone X
  • Third Place<br>"Twins"<br>Fermoy, Cork, Ireland<br>Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
    Savadmon Avalachamveettil/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Twins"
    Fermoy, Cork, Ireland
    Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
  • Landscape
    First Place<br>"Human vs. Nature"<br>Between Nevada and Arizona<br>Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
    Charles Thomas/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Human vs. Nature"
    Between Nevada and Arizona
    Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
  • Second Place<br>"At Sycamore Gap"<br>Northumberland, U.K.<br>Shot on iPhone 7
    Asuman Robson/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "At Sycamore Gap"
    Northumberland, U.K.
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Third Place<br>"The Kerid"<br> Kerid, Iceland<br>Shot on iPhone X
    Naian Feng/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "The Kerid"
    Kerid, Iceland
    Shot on iPhone X
  • Lifestyle
    First Place<br>"Mrs. Sancheski"<br>Alcal&aacute; de Henares , Madrid, Spain<br>Shot on iPhone 7
    Natalia-Garcés/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Mrs. Sancheski"
    Alcalá de Henares , Madrid, Spain
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Second Place<br>"Dreams in the basket"<br>Heyuan, Guangdong, China<br>Shot on iPhone 5S
    泳桥 黄/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "Dreams in the basket"
    Heyuan, Guangdong, China
    Shot on iPhone 5S
  • Third Place<br>"Enjoy the Summer "<br>Novalja, Croatia<br>Shot on iPhone SE
    Paolo Mestriner/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Enjoy the Summer "
    Novalja, Croatia
    Shot on iPhone SE
  • Nature
    First Place<br>"Morning Fog"<br> Toulouse, France<br>Shot on iPhone 6S
    Sukru Mehmet Omur/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Morning Fog"
    Toulouse, France
    Shot on iPhone 6S
  • Second Place<br>"The Sand-snow river"<br>Rosa Khutor Ski Resort, Sochi, Russia<br>Shot on iPhone SE
    Anton Kruglov/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "The Sand-snow river"
    Rosa Khutor Ski Resort, Sochi, Russia
    Shot on iPhone SE
  • Third Place<br>"Serenity"<br> Ilulissat, Greenland<br>Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
    Peng Ju Tang/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Serenity"
    Ilulissat, Greenland
    Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
  • News and Events
    First Place<br>"Iftar Amongst the Ruins"<br>During a lull in the bombings, Syrians gather, seated on a long 1200-meter row of
    Mohammed Badra/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Iftar Amongst the Ruins"
    During a lull in the bombings, Syrians gather, seated on a long 1200-meter row of tables set up among the ruins of Douma, for a public Iftar, the evening meal at the end of the daily Ramadan fast.
    Shot on iPhone 7
  • Second Place<br>"The Heat"<br>Betim, Brazil<br>Shot on iPhone 5S
    Moises Silva/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "The Heat"
    Betim, Brazil
    Shot on iPhone 5S
  • Third Place<br>"Refugee Caravan"<br>Members of the Refugee Caravan 2017 climb the border fence dividing Mexico and the U.S. t
    Verónica G. Cárdenas/iPhone Photography Awards
    Third Place
    "Refugee Caravan"
    Members of the Refugee Caravan 2017 climb the border fence dividing Mexico and the U.S. to celebrate their arrival in Tijuana.
    Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
    Shot on iPhone 6S
  • Other
    First Place<br>"Sky Portal"<br>Wright Brothers National Park, North Carolina<br>Shot on iPhone SE
    Amy Nelson/iPhone Photography Awards
    First Place
    "Sky Portal"
    Wright Brothers National Park, North Carolina
    Shot on iPhone SE
  • Second Place<br>"Lo de G&oacute;mez"<br>Ciudad Aut&oacute;noma de Buenos Aires<br>Shot on iPhone 6S
    José Ignacio De Rocco/iPhone Photography Awards
    Second Place
    "Lo de Gómez"
    Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires
    Shot on iPhone 6S
