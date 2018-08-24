Ireland Baldwin Shares Painful Memories Of Her Anorexia Battle

Model Ireland Baldwin got candid Thursday about her past struggle with eating disorders, writing that all of the pain “wasn’t worth it.”

The 22-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted an undated photo of herself to her Instagram Story captioned “Anorexia throwback.”

She also included a bikini shot from the back. “Nope,” she stamped on it.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!” she recalled on the Instagram Story, according to several outlets. “Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

Baldwin didn’t hold back in sharing difficult details.

“I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” she wrote.

She said when she first began modeling she would spend several episodes of a favorite TV show on a treadmill whenever someone wrote a negative comment about her size.

Rich Polk via Getty Images Ireland Baldwin, pictured in June, opened up about her struggle with anorexia and offered a body-positive message for her followers.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least 30 million Americans have an eating disorder.

The reported pressures in the modeling industry to be thin aren’t helping any.

In a study of 85 New York Fashion Week models published in 2017, 81 percent had a body mass index that was considered underweight. Yet 62 percent of the models said they were asked to lose weight while 54 percent said they were told they wouldn’t book any gigs unless they shed pounds. In addition, 57 percent of the models were recommended diet or exercise plans by their agencies and 9.3 percent were advised to undergo cosmetic surgery.