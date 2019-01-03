Emotional And Psychological Abuse Are Now Crimes In Ireland

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Pro-choice campaigners stage a demonstration on June 5. 2018, in Parliament Square in London demanding the British Government decriminalizes abortion in Northern Ireland following the result of the referendum in the Republic of Ireland last month.

Ireland just expanded the legal definition of domestic violence to include emotional and psychological abuse.

As part of the country’s Domestic Violence Act 2018, which went into effect on New Year’s Day, “coercive control” is now recognized as domestic violence and is punishable by up to five years in prison. The legislation defines coercive control as “psychological abuse in an intimate relationship that causes fear of violence, or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person’s day-to-day activities.”

The new law makes Ireland one of only a handful of countries that have set such a precedent. It’s an important step in Ireland, where one in five women experiences some form of emotional, physical, sexual and financial abuse by an intimate partner in her lifetime, according to the Irish anti-domestic violence organization Women’s Aid.

The new law recognizes that “the effect of non-violent control in an intimate relationship can be as harmful to victims as physical abuse because it is an abuse of the unique trust associated with an intimate relationship,” Ireland’s Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This new provision sends a message that society will no longer tolerate the appalling breach of trust committed by one partner against the other in an intimate context,” he continued.

The Domestic Violence Act 2018 also criminalizes forced marriage, allows restraining orders for couples who do not live together and restricts media coverage in cases of gender-based violence.

Women’s Aid director Margaret Martin said her organization will be closely monitoring the implementation of the legislation.

“From January 1, 2019, women must feel change quickly. It must be positive, it must be practical and it must make them and their children safer from abuse,” she said in a Tuesday statement.