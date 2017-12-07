WORLD NEWS
Israeli Police Clash With Palestinian Protestors After Trump Jerusalem Announcement

Thursday is the second of three days of rage called for by Palestinian leaders.
By Willa Frej

Palestinians for a second day on Thursday faced off against Israeli police in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and plans to move the U.S. embassy.

Protesters ran from tear gas and stun grenades in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem. A truck reportedly plowed into a group of Palestinians protesting in the town of Beit Jala. Two rockets were also launched at Israel from inside the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces said, though they fell short of landing in Israeli territory.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police ordered a group of protesters near the Old City’s Damascus Gate to disperse. People burned American flags and photos of Trump. 

At least 31 people were injured from being hit either by live or rubber bullets, Israeli medics said, including one person in critical condition.

Demonstrations also began Wednesday across Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Pakistan, with thousands of people gathering outside of U.S. embassies or consulates.

Palestinian leaders called for three days of rage after Trump’s announcement Wednesday. The president’s decision was harshly criticized by Arab and European leaders, who said it risked sparking violence and would make peace more elusive.

The president defended his decision as a mechanism to advance the peace process, arguing it should have been done years ago. The move signals “the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump said. “We cannot solve our problems by repeating the same failed strategies of the past.”

  • Mohammed Salem / Reuters
    Palestinian boys react in Gaza City December 7, 2017. 
  • MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images
    Gaza City, December 7, 2017.
  • Mohamad Torokman / Reuters
    A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 7, 2017. 
  • Ammar Awad / Reuters
    A Palestinian man scuffles with an Israeli border policeman during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 7, 2017. 
  • BANARAS KHAN via Getty Images
    Protesters burn an effigy depecting Trump during a protest in Quetta, Pakistan on December 7, 2017.
  • Osman Orsal / Reuters
    Near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2017. 
  • MAHMUD HAMS via Getty Images
    Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City on December 6, 2017. 
  • Osman Orsal / Reuters
    Istanbul, December 6, 2017. 
  • Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
    Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump during the Rafah protest.
  • Muhammad Hamed / Reuters
    Jordanian members of Parliament hold signs during a sit-in against Trump's decision in front of the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, December 6, 2017. 
  • MAHMUD HAMS via Getty Images
    Palestinian protesters burn the U.S. and Israeli flags in Gaza City on December 6, 2017. 
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Protestors brandish Turkish flags during a protest against the Israel at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 December 2017. 
  • Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
    A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2017. 
  • Mussa Qawasma / Reuters
    A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 7, 2017. 
  • Ammar Awad / Reuters
    Israeli policemen scuffle with a Palestinian man during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 7, 2017. 
