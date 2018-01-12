Issa Rae Hilariously Responds To Rumors She Turned Down Drake

Issa Rae is setting the record straight about rumors she turned down Drake at a Golden Globes after-party.

The 33-year-old actress attended Sunday’s Golden Globes as a nominee for best actress in a comedy series for “Insecure.” On Thursday, Rae replied to an E! News tweet about the alleged exchange with the “One Dance” singer.

″*Obsessed Fan Who Dedicated Entire Season to Artist Continues to Shamelessly Fangirl When She Sees Him at Party Later,” Rae wrote in the tweet, seemingly offering a more accurate headline.

*Obsessed Fan Who Dedicated Entire Season to Artist Continues to Shamelessly Fangirl When She Sees Him at Party Later https://t.co/RggtVnc55f — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 12, 2018

E! News’ report had cited several anonymous sources who allegedly witnessed various scenarios, including Drake asking Rae to go with him to the Netflix party he was DJ-ing at and the actress responding “Thanks, but no thanks!” and then walking away.

But Rae did attend a Golden Globes after-party where Drake was DJ-ing, according to Billboard.

Issa Rae fangirling over Drake’s DJ set at the Golden Globes Netflix afterparty 😂 pic.twitter.com/n3hmJNVOHa — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 10, 2018