'It: Chapter Two' Adult Cast Gathers For Losers' Club Photo

Time to bust out the red balloons.

Fans got their first official look at the adult members of the Losers’ Club on Monday, via a photo of the stars of “It: Chapter Two” gathering for a table read. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s It, which made more than $700 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

The movie’s official Twitter account posted a photo the grown-up Losers, who will be played by Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransome (Eddie Kaspbrak), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris).

A few days earlier, Chastain treated her Instagram followers to a doctored photo showing her face melding with that of Sophia Lillis, who played Beverly in the 2017 film.

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

McAvoy also posted a few snapshots of himself and other cast members.

A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:36am PDT

The first film, which is based on King’s best-selling 1986 horror novel, starred Lillis, Finn Wolfhard (as Richie), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Jeremy Wray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley). The child actors will appear in the sequel as well, according to its IMDb page.

Bill Skarsgård will also reprise his chilling portrayal of Pennywise the clown, who returns after 27 years to terrify the town of Derry, Maine ― and the Losers.