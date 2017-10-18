It's All Connected: Looking Back At Selma, Stonewall And Beyond

Then the buses arrived with police escorts, lights blinking, even a siren or two. It was like a presidential escort. This time with a chorus of 300 LGBT people and their allies ― who understand America and love it far more than the present occupant of the White House. Their arrival evoked emotions in me that are difficult to describe. When Marilyn and I had gone to Selma a few years ago to film, the response to the two of us was lukewarm because of some hesitation in linking the LGBTQ rights struggle to the black rights struggle. But, as the buses rolled in, I realized Marilyn and I had ‘set the table’ for their arrival. In the black Church we say, ‘God may not come when we want God. But God always comes on time!’ God, whatever you call or don’t call God, was present in the envisioning, planning, implementing, and on the buses! And then the music! I have never been as moved as I was when the two groups let loose, and lifted the roof of the Chapel with their music. It is said, ‘Music has charms to soothe the savage beast.’ The savage beast we know as homophobic heterosexism was more than soothed by the music. It was rendered helpless and irrelevant. I found myself in my mind and heart paraphrasing the words of a song, ‘If loving someone of the same sex is wrong, then our theological understanding of love is wrong!’