Shots Fired At Texas High School

A suspect is in custody after a school shooting at a Texas high school, officials said.

The shooting took place at Italy High School, roughly 40 miles south of Dallas, a spokeswoman for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office told HuffPost.

A female student was wounded in the shooting and airlifted to a hospital, according to multiple reports. Her condition isn’t clear. The investigation is ongoing.

“This is no longer an active shooter situation,” a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told HuffPost. “The suspect is in custody and no longer a threat.”

Students were moved “under guard” to the high school’s gymnasium, also known as “the dome,” she confirmed. Stafford Elementary School was also on lockdown as school staff prepared to release students once the police gave the all-clear, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

