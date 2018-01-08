It’s 2018 and Oprah Has Spoken, Is Your Company Ready?

In January 2017 millions of women marched to show solidarity. Throughout the year we heard more and more growing voices in the collectiveness of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. And last night at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey and the women of Hollywood threw down the gauntlet on Gender Equality.

What does this have to do with your company or business?

Women's voices are rising, as a business person, if you didn't watch the Golden Globes, you absolutely need to know what's on the horizon. Women's voices have reached a tipping point and they are demanding to be heard. If your company doesn't have a strategic leadership mindset on recruiting, retaining and engaging women, you are going to lose in the workplace and in the marketplace. In the marketplace, women control 87 percent of the B to C market spending. Literally, everything sold in this country at a retail level is influenced by women.

What is your company going to do when an illegal or illicit practice comes out about your firm, and 87 percent of your consumers stop buying from you?

In the workplace companies need to see the Tsunami on the horizon. Women, People of Color and Millennials are 85 percent of the new workforce. 2018 will be the year your company is going to be asked a series of questions.

Are you ready to have progressive conversations regarding pay inequity, sexual harassment, and gender inequities faced by women in your workplace? Do you have a written women's retention and advancement plan, unconscious gender bias training and a course of action to create more male champions allies and advocates? If you can't read the tea leaves that are so apparent today, you have already adopted a going out of business strategy.

It is imperative for companies to realize that the women in the marketplace and in the workplace are not just the present but also the future of your organization.