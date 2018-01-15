Ivana Trump Says Donald's Not Racist, Just Confused

The president denied making the remarks, but acknowledged language he used during Thursday’s bipartisan White House meeting on immigration was “tough.” On Sunday, he told a group of reporters that he is “the least racist person you will ever interview.”

A handful of senators who attended the meeting, including Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), confirmed that Trump made the comment. Others, including Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), offered conflicting accounts.