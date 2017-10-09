Hey Melania, Ivana Trump Says 'I'm First Lady'

Ivana Trump has spoken, and she sure has a lot to say.

The first wife of President Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric spoke with ABC News’ Amy Robach to promote her memoir, Raising Trump, and opened up about her relationship with POTUS and Melania Trump.

One interesting admission? She won’t call her ex-husband at the White House.

“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Still, she wouldn’t want the actual role of first lady.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” the former model, who married Trump back in 1977, added. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington. Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

While Ivana might have a cordial relationship with Trump’s third wife, she doesn’t feel the same about his second, actress Marla Maples. Maples and Trump had an affair while he was still married to Ivana, leading to their 1992 divorce after 15 years of marriage.

“I don’t talk about [Maples],” she said in an interview with Jim Axelrod that aired Sunday on CBS. “She’s a showgirl. Never achieve anything in her life ... I get along with Melania. Yes. One, it’s nobody. And the other one, it’s first lady.”

Ben Hider via Getty Images

As for Melania, she’s apparently not thrilled.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to CNN Monday. “She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Melania Trump bashes Ivana Trump for saying she's the "first lady." Spox tells @KateBennett_DC Ivana's comments are "noise" to "sell books" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 9, 2017

JUST IN: Melania Trump spox responds to Ivana Trump's assertion ("I'm first lady") blasting it as "attention seeking & self-serving noise.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 9, 2017