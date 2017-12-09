Truck Ad Featuring Ivanka Trump Bashing Roy Moore Trolls Dad's Rally

While President Donald Trump was inside the Pensacola Bay Center auditorium in Florida on Friday night, urging people to vote for Senate candidate Roy Moore, Ivanka Trump’s pointed comment on accusations against the Alabama Republican was plastered on a political ad outside.

The giant ad covered the sides of a truck that was parked across the street from the auditorium and then was driven around the rally. The ad featured a giant photo of Ivanka’s face along with her cutting comment about Moore in an Associated Press interview last month. “There’s a special place in hell for those who abuse children,” she said. (She also said in that interview that she had “no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”)

She criticized Moore just days after The Washington Post reported he had had inappropriate relationships with teens when he was in his 30s. One woman said he removed her clothing and groped her when she was just 14.

A digital billboard on the side of a truck, across the street from Trump’s rally tonight in Pensacola, FL pic.twitter.com/6BaDOAf90o — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) December 8, 2017

The ads were arranged for Trump’s Pensacola rally by American Bridge, a liberal group and PAC.

“Try as Trump and the Republican Party might, there’s no way to escape the truth about Roy Moore or Ivanka Trump’s own words,” American Bridge spokeswoman Allison Teixeira Sulier said in a statement. “It’s a disgusting new low that the President, the RNC, and the rest of the Republican Party are trying to help send a pedophile to the US Senate, and the American people won’t soon forget it.”

The New York Times reported last month that Trump was angry with his daughter for speaking out against Moore. The president strongly supports the former judge despite multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.