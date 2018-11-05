Ivanka Trump Set To Gain 16 New Trademarks In China, Including For Voting Machines

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ivanka Trump, daughter to the president and a senior White House adviser, has won preliminary approval for 16 business trademarks from the Chinese.

The daughter of President Donald Trump announced in July that she was shutting down her fashion brand. But she could transfer the trademarks — or even relaunch her fashion business. The Washington Post reported at the time that she planned to continue to seek trademarks.

“She’s dissolving the company now but is continuing to get trademarks so she can sell her stuff all over the world later,” Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer for former president George W. Bush, told the Post then. “What better time to get those trademarks than now, when every government around the world wants to play nice” with her father?

The news again raises concerns about the Trumps mixing their private businesses with their responsibility to represent American taxpayers as they negotiate with the same interests they deal with in the White House, CREW noted Monday in its statement. Business arrangements with foreign entities that profit the Trumps could potentially function as bribes while nations angle for favorable treatment or deals from the administration.

Since Trump has “retained her foreign trademarks, the public will continue to have to ask whether President Trump has made foreign policy decisions in the interest of his and his family’s businesses,” CREW said.

Granting the latest trademarks could be viewed as a way for China to curry favor with the Trump administration amid a trade war between the two nations.

In May, Ivanka Trump’s business won approval for at least five Chinese trademarks just days before the president announced plans to help lift U.S. sanctions on China cellphone manufacturer ZTE. (Shortly before the president’s statement, the developer of a theme park resort near Jakarta with a Trump licensing agreement also signed a deal for up to $500 million in Chinese government loans.)

President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018

The first daughter’s business was also granted three new Chinese trademarks last year on the same day she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ivanka Trump’s business applied for the latest trademarks in 2016. They include trademarks for shoes, wedding dresses, jewelry, nursing homes, sausage casing — and voting machines.

Many of the Chinese trademarks she has obtained will be active until 2028, according to CREW.