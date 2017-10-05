COMEDY
Ivanka Trump Gets Schooled After Trying To Make A Point About Education

Her op-ed on technology in K-12 didn't go over very well.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and a White House adviser, wrote an op-ed for the New York Post about introducing tech education as early as kindergarten. 

She said tech in education was part of her “White House portfolio,” a comment that didn’t go over well online, given that she has no expertise in either tech or education.

Many critics also referred to the unfolding email scandal surrounding Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, another White House adviser:  

