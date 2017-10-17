Ivanka Trump's Tweet About Breaking Down Barriers For Women Backfired

Ivanka Trump used Twitter on Monday to promote a new World Bank-led initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.
But the linked video showcasing her involvement in setting up the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-FI) didn’t spark the kind of reaction that President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor was likely hoping for.
Many Twitter users responded to the tweet by calling out her father’s previous degrading treatment of women.
They also dubbed the first daughter’s post as “ironic,” and referenced reports that women in Indonesia who make garments for her luxury clothing line are so poorly paid that they can’t afford to live with their own children.
Here’s a sampling of the responses:
