Ivanka Trump's Tweet About Breaking Down Barriers For Women Backfired

Ivanka Trump used Twitter on Monday to promote a new World Bank-led initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

But the linked video showcasing her involvement in setting up the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-FI) didn’t spark the kind of reaction that President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor was likely hoping for.

Proud to announce @WorldBank #WeFi is operational! Let's break down barriers & empower women entrepreneurs to succeed in the modern economy. pic.twitter.com/evehDQyz1s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 16, 2017

Many Twitter users responded to the tweet by calling out her father’s previous degrading treatment of women.

They also dubbed the first daughter’s post as “ironic,” and referenced reports that women in Indonesia who make garments for her luxury clothing line are so poorly paid that they can’t afford to live with their own children.

Here’s a sampling of the responses:

Ivanka, talk about what your father is doing to women. That would be the first step to breaking down barriers. — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) October 16, 2017

The unbearable ignorance and selfishness of this Trump family is making us all sick to our stomachs!! Get out there & start doing something — Lassy (@NikonLass) October 16, 2017

trumps talking about empowering women pic.twitter.com/46KdAihwje — Cam Lopez (@camgallegos) October 17, 2017

Ivanka Trump, a show pony to make it seem like the WH isn't waging a war on women, & to babysit Daddy when Melania isn't available. — Forever Logical (@ForeverLogical) October 16, 2017

do you understand the meaning of the word, "irony" ?????? — Suzeiki (@Suzeiki) October 16, 2017

Really @IvankaTrump, you are no roll model for women? pic.twitter.com/kuajDzsLuI — Danielle Shenise (@DanielleShenise) October 16, 2017

Gee Ivanka, is there nothing you can't do (that's me being sarcastic, honey) — Melissa Westbrook (@WestbrookMel) October 17, 2017

Liar — Dean Dressler (@kfhbgf) October 17, 2017

Are you for real are you serious? With everything horrible happening in this country this is what you talk about? Beyond selfishness! — Lassy (@NikonLass) October 16, 2017

Go empower and help the people of Puerto Rico who are drinking hazardous water to survive.. all this empowering 💩doesn't matter until u do!! — KW1979 (@mswilder35) October 17, 2017

Can't you do something to stop the madman who is your father from destroying our country!!! — GWYNEDD HIGHT-ROSSHI (@gwynlh) October 16, 2017

Succeed, but don’t expect equal pay or treatment. — Neal Langendorf (@NealLangendorf) October 16, 2017

Except for those who work for your personal business, right Ivanka? — Tam Huntley (@TammyHuntley69) October 17, 2017

...but only if they are already rich and aren't too busy working in my sweatshop shoe factory for slave wages.



Helping finish the tweet ;) — Stephanie (@stephMaCo) October 16, 2017

Ivanka, how can you work to empower women when you have not come to the terms you have been disempowered by men your whole life.. your Dad — Sherrie Kaw (@89wunderlust) October 16, 2017

Lofty goals, yet empty promises because of contradictory policies. — Karen Wright (@4BlyndJustyse) October 16, 2017

YOUR WORDS MEAN NOTHING. — Ernie Somers 🦂 (@_beingErnest) October 17, 2017

What. A. Joke. — Kenton Cole (@kentoncole) October 16, 2017

You mean like by taking away their healthcare and reproductive rights? If so, then great job empowering women, lady-savior Vanky! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alyssa B (@alyssab623) October 16, 2017

Then stop making it so difficult to get BIRTH CONTROL! — Patty Donnelly Adams (@PDonnellyAdams) October 16, 2017

Barriers such as the lack of access to birth control or other family planning methods? Don't pretend you care. — Merrill Foster (@counselorfoster) October 16, 2017

The only woman you're interested in empowering is yourself.#Complicit — Ninja Mama (@NinjaMama617) October 16, 2017