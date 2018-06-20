Now that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to stop family separations through a massive expansion of detention of kids and parents, his daughter Ivanka Trump is finally commenting on the scandal.
But, naturally, it’s to praise her dad rather than bury him for a problem he created.
Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, has been noticeably silent about the separation of families along the U.S.-Mexico border, though she was reportedly urging her dad to end the practice.
After Trump signed the order Wednesday, his daughter wrote a tweet thanking him for it.
