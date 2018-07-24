Ivanka Trump Shuttering Namesake Fashion Company

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake fashion company, The Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair reported on Tuesday.

The daughter of President Donald Trump formally stepped back from the company in January 2017 after her father came into office. Abigail Klem took over as president a couple months later.

Klem announced the company’s closure to its 18 employees on Tuesday, according to the Journal.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka Trump told the Journal. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Nordstrom dropped the line in February 2017 and Neiman Marcus announced it would no longer sell the brand’s jewelry on its website soon after. Several other retailers have followed suit, including Hudson’s Bay in Canada earlier this month.