Ivanka And Jared's Jerusalem Visit Slammed On Twitter

President Donald Trump sent his daughter and son-in-law to Jerusalem to help open the new U.S. Embassy there on Monday.
While the dignitaries were celebrating this major change in Mideast policy, protests against the decision to move the embassy turned violent in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli troops shot and killed at least 58 protesters while some 2,700 others were injured.
The demonstrations were not mentioned during the embassy ceremony, but many people took to social media to call out White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher for celebrating the opening in the wake of such deadly violence: