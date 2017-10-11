Ivanka Trump And Justin Trudeau Continue Their Chummy Relationship

Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau made another memorable appearance together Tuesday night at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit and Gala in Washington, D.C.
Trump and Trudeau were both speakers at the summit. The two were also seated next to each other at a dinner for the event, where they were joined by the Canadian prime minister’s wife, Sophie.
Notably absent from the photos is Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.
Though it makes sense why Trudeau, a noted feminist who has emphasized women’s rights during his time in office, attended the conference, it’s less clear why Trump was at the “Most Powerful Women” summit. The assistant to Donald Trump has regularly said that she doesn’t have the power to simply change her father’s mind when it comes to certain issues.
Twitter users have been fascinated with the relationship between Trump and Trudeau:
The last memorable time the two were seated next to each other was during Trudeau’s visit to the White House back in February. The internet went crazy for the way Trump was staring at the PM in photos:
It seems the two are friendly together, as Trudeau attended a Broadway play and sat near Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, back in March.
