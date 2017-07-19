Earlier this week, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated their daughter Arabella’s sixth birthday.

Trump posted photos of Arabella’s celebration on her Instagram story, which included the usual pics of presents, streamers and balloons (CNN’s Betsy Klein saved the photos in a tweet below). But a certain dish ― hot dogs and marshmallow skewers ―had the internet abuzz:

Scenes from Arabella Kushner's 6th birthday party (with quite a balloon installation!) 🎈🎂🎁🎀 pic.twitter.com/KrMeik8rYl — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 17, 2017

“I need to know more about this marshmallow and hot dog situation―is this a thing?” Fox News field producer Whitney Ksiazek tweeted. “Has anyone tried this?

I need to know more about this marshmallow and hot dog situation--is this a thing? has anyone tried this? #mallowdogs pic.twitter.com/RicyXrVuFf — Whitney Ksiazek (@SoooWhitty) July 18, 2017

It is quite “a thing.” In fact, hot dogs and marshmallow skewers are a popular tradition at children’s birthday parties in the Philippines:

It's cultural. In the Philippines for instance, this is a popular children's birthday food. pic.twitter.com/uZXrUfDIij — Carlomer कार्लॉमेर (@carlomer) July 19, 2017

Natalia Roxas, co-founder of Filipino Kitchen, spoke with Delish about the tradition, which apparently began with the American occupation in the Philippines.

She explained hot dogs there are typically much redder than the ones Trump served and are made of pork. She added that the dish is also generally served alongside spaghetti (which Roxas said is made with hotdogs, banana ketchup and ground pork) and fried chicken. Typically, the skewers are served sticking out of a pineapple or cabbage.

Twitter users pointed out a few errors they saw with Ivanka’s dish:

No the hotdogs aren't red enough, the marshmallows aren't colorful, they aren't stuck to a pineapple. So uncultured — mae therese (@theresenatvdad) July 18, 2017

Kulang...she didnt stick them in a head of cabbage — Tristan (@tristanjangulo) July 18, 2017

The marshmallow are wrong. It should be flower-shaped ones — #PRAYFORMARAWI (@JDBiebersKitten) July 19, 2017

not tender juicy enough so its not that Filipino 😂😂 — honey maq (@honey_ph_816) July 19, 2017

They even had 🍝 for "long life" and called it a #BirthdayTradition. Hmm... But yeah, the hotdogs aren't red enough. — Faith Aquino (@JenShinrai) July 19, 2017

OK NOW WHERE IS THAT SPAGHETTI WITH KETCHUP SAUCE? — Lloyd Torres (@archdukegene25) July 19, 2017

“It tastes like a party,” Roxas told Delish of the dish. “I have fond memories eating this. Our marshmallow is made sweeter, so it gives you a salty-sweet dynamic. But especially when the hotdog is fresh off the pan or grill, the marshmallow has a slight melt on it, and you get a gooey bite with your hotdog.”