Ivanka Trump Claims She Had A 'Punk Phase,' But Folks Online Aren't Buying It

Ivanka Trump claims she went through a punk phase in the 1990s, but folks online don’t believe it.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser made the comment in her mother Ivana Trump’s new book, “Raising Trump.” Ivanka also said she was “really into Nirvana” and cried “inconsolably” for 24 hours when the group’s frontman, Kurt Cobain, died in 1994.

In an excerpt obtained by New York Magazine, Ivanka recounted dying her hair blue and owning a wardrobe full of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts.

After the news broke, tweeters imagined what Ivanka would have looked like as a punk. They also questioned her punk credentials and noted how Nirvana was actually considered more grunge:

Ivanka Trump said she had a "punk phase" so here's proof pic.twitter.com/edkDhgtKbn — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 17, 2017

I CAN'T WAIT for the Ivanka Trump punk memes to begin! pic.twitter.com/ceL34Uum5D — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) October 17, 2017

I have fond memories of Ivanka Trump’s “punk phase.” pic.twitter.com/pJWMkJXLeP — Disturbelage (@Decervelage) October 17, 2017

Ivanka Trump is punk af. There's nothing more anti-establishment and nonconforming than flirtatiously sitting on your dads lap as a teen. pic.twitter.com/bti2ksGX3F — Scare-ica Steiner 👻 (@SendARavenPlz) October 17, 2017

I didn't realise how punk AF Ivanka was back in the day. pic.twitter.com/izwEYVn2cN — Rad Wolf Bar Mitzvah (@emosewAcaMdaR) October 17, 2017

You had- AT MOST- a Sum 41 CD. https://t.co/eKSDvVKUXg — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) October 17, 2017

Ivanka Trump's alleged punk phase consisted of listening to Sk8er Boi and relating to the girl who said see you later boy — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 17, 2017

Ivanka saying she had a punk phase bc she was into Nirvana is like Taylor Swift saying she had a goth phase bc she was into Avril Lavigne. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 17, 2017

Glad to see Ivanka accidentally walking into a Hot Topic once counts as news now. https://t.co/n5G3b7ILin — Kate Scareonoff 💀 (@KateAronoff) October 17, 2017

Ripped a fishnet stocking while getting out of the limo https://t.co/A6Vbn2jdcp — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) October 17, 2017

Stop saying Ivanka isn't punk. One time in 1996 she ate her salad with an oyster fork. WITH AN OYSTER FORK. — Ali Davis (@Ali_Davis) October 18, 2017

Oh, sweetheart... if you refer to it as a 'phase', trust me, you were NEVER punk. — Garrett Cole (@stereofiasco) October 17, 2017

Her punk phase involved heavy eyeliner, "Complicated" by Avril Lavigne & trying to ride a skateboard once while being trailed by chauffeur — Kneel deGrasse Tyson (@CandaceMQZ) October 17, 2017

Watching a lollapalooza concert from a press box doesn’t count. — Juan, P.E. #RESIST❄️ (@jrivera64) October 17, 2017

"I once listened to Dookie while taking a spin class at the Racquet and Tennis Club." https://t.co/U687fYHTbi — Luke Epplin (@LukeEpplin) October 17, 2017

Crowd surfing Tiffany & Co.? — Monster Of Love (@gigioffdahook) October 17, 2017

Her punk phase was a $8k black leather Gucci jacket. — 🌋 Kilohana (@KilohanaKona) October 17, 2017

No it's true, she once totally wore plaid to the Met Gala. — Jerry ☠️Vegas (@vegaslamb) October 17, 2017

That’s a typo right? They meant “junk” and she’s referring to her current phase. — Andrea McTweets (@AndreaMcTweets) October 17, 2017

Ivanka thinks because she listened to the Sex Pistols once she had a punk phase. No. — Shane Worthy (@ShaneNWorthy) October 17, 2017

I too once listened to an Avril Lavigne song. — Ghost Moff Snarkin (@N7IRL) October 17, 2017