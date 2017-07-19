Democrats Call For FBI Review Of Ivanka Trump's Security Clearance

A group of House Democrats are seeking information about Ivanka Trump’s security clearance after her husband and fellow White House adviser, Jared Kushner, failed to report dozens of contacts with foreign officials, including meetings with Russian officials, during last year’s presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, more than 20 House Democrats, led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), wrote a letter urging acting FBI director Andrew McCabe to conduct a review concerning “a potentially serious issue involving” the president’s daughter.

Federal officials are required to complete a questionnaire for security clearance, which asks whether “you or any member of your immediate family” has had contact with foreign agents in the past seven years. Kushner has amended his form to add over 100 such contacts, including the now-infamous meeting last June with Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, who reportedly met with them under the pretense of providing incriminating information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Last week, Democrats tried to insert two amendments into an appropriations bill in an effort to revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance. Republicans, however, blocked both measures by a party-line vote.

Democrats are now questioning whether Ivanka Trump has concealed contacts, emphasizing she also has an influential role in the White House.

“Did she accurately disclose her own foreign contacts in her initial filing, which reports suggest may be numerous?” the Democrats wrote in their letter. “If in fact she did accurately disclose these meetings, who at the White House knew of Mr. Kushner’s and Mr. Trump Jr’s multiple contacts with Russian officials before they were made public? And, most importantly, did she discuss any of these meetings with the President, and, if so, when?”