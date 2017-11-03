Ivanka Trump's Speech About Sexual Harassment Baffles Everyone

Ivanka Trump faced an immediate backlash online Friday after she told an audience in Tokyo that the sexual harassment of women at work should “never be tolerated.”

During her address at the World Assembly for Women, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser said that “all too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect.”

Her well-intentioned comments didn’t garner a positive reaction, however, as many on Twitter pointed out her father’s history of misogyny and his often-demeaning attitude toward women. In particular, they cited the comments he made on the 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride with the show’s former host, Billy Bush:

Tell dad — enweer mohamed (@EnweerMohamed) November 3, 2017

Maybe she can tell him the next time he says the next time he'd like to date her if she wasn't his daughter — Iain McCowie (@IainMcCowie) November 3, 2017

That poor woman having a father who was recorded for all the world to hear bragging about sexually assaulting women. How hard would hat be? — Linda Williams (@Looby007) November 3, 2017

Right I see. Oh. @IvankaTrump maybe let your Dad @realDonaldTrump know how you feel. — screamingcow78 (@screamingcow78) November 3, 2017

Well she should start with her Daddy — Amy 🇦🇺 (@AmyandColin) November 3, 2017

Ironic .... — pussygalore (@gaynorbailey007) November 3, 2017

Tell Twitter fingers that — Joseph Christian (@WriteYourWrongz) November 3, 2017

Unless it is my Dad....That is just Lockerroom talk and should be ignored. — Thaddeus Arjuna (@ThaddeusArjuna) November 3, 2017

Well...except when “Daddy does it” — Michael DeFauw (@DeFHoez) November 3, 2017