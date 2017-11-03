Ivanka Trump's Speech About Sexual Harassment Baffles Everyone

Ivanka Trump faced an immediate backlash online Friday after she told an audience in Tokyo that the sexual harassment of women at work should “never be tolerated.”
During her address at the World Assembly for Women, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser said that “all too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect.”
Her well-intentioned comments didn’t garner a positive reaction, however, as many on Twitter pointed out her father’s history of misogyny and his often-demeaning attitude toward women. In particular, they cited the comments he made on the 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride with the show’s former host, Billy Bush:
