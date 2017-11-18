Ivanka Trump's HQ Shared Thanksgiving Advice On Twitter. It Did Not Go Over Well.

Ivanka Trump’s team attempted to dish out some Thanksgiving decoration tips via Twitter earlier this week.
But the @IvankaTrumpHQ account’s tweet linking to an article on the first daughter’s company website about how best to set your table for the occasion was not well received.
Despite the decoration advice and tips coming from an independent designer, it didn’t stop people from piling in on President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser.
Many tweeters who have been financially negatively affected by her father’s policies questioned how they could afford such a spread, while others suggested other Trump-appropriate items that could be included on the table.
Here’s a sampling of the responses so far:
CONVERSATIONS