Ivanka Trump Mocked By Asians Everywhere For Tweeting ‘Chinese Proverb’

Win McNamee via Getty Images Perhaps a Korean proverb would have been more fitting.

Asian Twitter couldn’t resist having a little fun after reading an Ivanka Trump tweet that she described as a “Chinese Proverb.”

Trump posted the words of wisdom on Monday, possibly sparked by criticism of her father’s efforts in the North Korea summit.

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

People on Twitter were a bit suspicious as to which Chinese proverb Trump was referring to ― and many doubted its existence at all.

"This not even remotely an actual Chinese proverb." - Chinese Proverb https://t.co/d7UiTYvrfS — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) June 11, 2018

For the record, this is not a Chinese proverb but a piece of ‘mysterious East’ wisdom made up by Westerners (see next tweet). 1/ https://t.co/HqGnwCI4SP — Michael Li (@mcpli) June 12, 2018

"Keep our words out of your mouth." -Chinese Proverb https://t.co/R5oJVyJ63w — Jenny Chinese Proverb Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) June 12, 2018

Confucius say.. don't use Chinese proverbs as intellectual and moral veneer. https://t.co/qmaeSrEkYc — Jessica Prois (@JessicaProis) June 11, 2018

Actual Chinese netizens debated the possible Chinese source, if any, of Trump’s tweet. They came up with various suggestions, including “Empty talk is harmful to the nation, while doing practical work will make it thrive,” a proverb frequently used by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

They also offered some snarky commentary, including one person who said, “Don’t mistake something as a Chinese proverb simply because it’s written in Chinese characters.”

Ultimately, everyone was thinking the same thing:

"You can call any old shit a Chinese proverb on the internet."

--Confucius https://t.co/lCcBwtKm5g — Brendan O'Kane (@bokane) June 11, 2018