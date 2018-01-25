WOMEN
People Think Ivanka Trump's New Twitter Bio Is An Insult To Women

"I guess she finally got honest with herself."

Ivanka Trump’s new Twitter bio is not going over well.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser is catching heat online after she deleted a line about being an “advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls” from her Twitter profile over the weekend, per multiple reports.

Trump changed her bio from this:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education and empowerment of women & girls. This is my personal page. Views expressed are my own.

To this:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship. Personal Pg. Views are my own

It’s unclear what prompted the alteration.

MSNBC journalist Stephanie Ruhle spotted the tweak on the same weekend that thousands of women around the world were taking part in the second annual Women’s March.

Folks have been criticizing the first daughter ever since:

Ivanka Trump has previously been accused of being “complicit” with her father’s actions. The president has a history of misogyny and of making derogatory remarks to and about women.

