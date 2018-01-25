People Think Ivanka Trump's New Twitter Bio Is An Insult To Women

Ivanka Trump’s new Twitter bio is not going over well.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser is catching heat online after she deleted a line about being an “advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls” from her Twitter profile over the weekend, per multiple reports.

Trump changed her bio from this:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education and empowerment of women & girls. This is my personal page. Views expressed are my own.

To this:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship. Personal Pg. Views are my own

It’s unclear what prompted the alteration.

MSNBC journalist Stephanie Ruhle spotted the tweak on the same weekend that thousands of women around the world were taking part in the second annual Women’s March.

As the #womensmarch2018 weekend comes to a close, please note @IvankaTrump has recently changed her @Twitter bio - IT NO LONGER INCLUDES “Entrepreneur + passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls.” — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 22, 2018

Folks have been criticizing the first daughter ever since:

I guess she finally got honest with herself. — Are we winning yet? (@williams1977) January 22, 2018

LOL, Ivanka’s feminism is as empty as her updated Twitter bio. https://t.co/JInRCx3rFW — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) January 22, 2018

Does it say this? pic.twitter.com/eeSiA3Pa9u — suzy greenberg (@stacytklein) January 22, 2018

Where were you during @womensmarch? You changed your Bio, you no longer care for women's rights? — Long Beach Chica (@LBxChica) January 22, 2018

So you changed your Twitter bio and removed that you’re an advocate for women, eh? Because you had to. Because you’re not. You’re basically a traitor to women. And, if you support your dad, America. — DanielleL ✨🌊 (@itwaswritten83) January 22, 2018

Good to have that affirmed — Kaaren (@Kaargav) January 22, 2018