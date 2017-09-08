STYLE & BEAUTY
These Ivanka Trump Halloween Wigs Are Just Too Good

And it's not even fall.
By Carly Ledbetter

It’s not even fall yet, but retailers on eBay are already selling blond Ivanka Trump-style wigs for Halloween

The wigs are the same long length of the first daughter’s hair, parted down the middle, and even match Ivanka’s signature ombré fade. The perfectly coiffed hair retails from $6 to $20, depending on the sellers, which are predominantly based out of China. 

ebay

If you’re planning on dressing as Ivanka for the upcoming holiday, make like Kellyanne Conway and “buy Ivanka’s stuff!”

Purchase a $138 Ivanka Trump sheath dress in millennial pink from Macy’s, if you want to stay true to character: 

Macys/Getty

And, of course, add a pair of Ivanka Trump pumps in “lite latte” or a strappy pair of beige sandals: 

Getty

Though if you really want to copy Trump’s Halloween style, she went as Catwoman back in 2012

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

But it appears she went as herself for Dolce & Gabbana’s Halloween party way back in 2002: 

Evan Agostini via Getty Images
Ivana Trump with her daughter Ivanka, who just turned 21, at Dolce & Gabbana's Halloween Party at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Oct. 31, 2002. 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
