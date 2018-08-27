Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, was called out over a tweet celebrating Sunday’s Women’s Equality Day.
The day marks the Aug. 26, 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. But given her father’s hostility to women’s rights ― including a later-retracted suggestion that women should face “some form of punishment” for seeking abortions ― critics on social media shared their displeasure.
Trump tweeted:
Here are just some of the more than 1,500 replies:
