POLITICS
08/27/2018 05:43 am ET

'Complicit' Ivanka Trump Called Out Over Attempt To Celebrate Women's Equality Day

This one didn't go over well.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, was called out over a tweet celebrating Sunday’s Women’s Equality Day

The day marks the Aug. 26, 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. But given her father’s hostility to women’s rights ― including a later-retracted suggestion that women should face “some form of punishment” for seeking abortions ― critics on social media shared their displeasure. 

Trump tweeted: 

Here are just some of the more than 1,500 replies: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
International Women's Day 2018
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Women's Rights
'Complicit' Ivanka Trump Called Out Over Attempt To Celebrate Women's Equality Day
CONVERSATIONS