IVFML Season 2, Episode 2: Maybe I'm Not Meant To Be A Mom

In the second episode of IVFML Becoming Family, health reporter Anna Almendrala interviews Leticia Vasquez about how she had to fight to freeze her eggs before being treated for leukemia.

Joyce Reinecke, executive director of the Alliance for Fertility Preservation, discusses what’s at stake for young cancer patients who know they want to freeze eggs, sperm, embryos or reproductive tissue, but can’t afford to do so.

Finally, Dr. Joseph Letourneau of the Utah Center for Reproductive Medicine weighs in on how financial burdens make it more difficult for people with cancer to make a full recovery.

Listen to Episode 2 of IVFML Becoming Family below.