IVY: How This Social University is Making the Arts More Accessible

The continual development of technology and social media has made it easier than ever to learn connect with others. But this hasn’t been without its challenges. Despite the prevalence of social media and screen-based communication, it is becoming increasingly difficult to build meaningful relationships with people beyond our daily circle, and despite immediate, widespread access to information, more challenging develop a deeper understanding of topics that we’re not actively engaging in.

In response, IVY: The Social University (IVY) is a community committed to uniting next generation creators, innovators, and leaders to connect, grow, and make an impact together through immersive, curated experiences across a variety of interests. Among these is a broad focus on Arts & Culture. IVY believes that while the arts are a worthy pursuit for their own sake, they also have the potential to make a much deeper impact than what can be seen on the surface.

IVY Dance Lab with Julie Kent, Artistic Director, and dancers of the Washington Ballet

Phil Chan is the Arts and Culture Director at IVY. He is a former dancer who has worked with a variety of nonprofits as a fundraiser, writer, and producer. Chan was introduced to IVY as a requested speaker, sharing his creativity and collaboration expertise with IVY’s members. He soon met the founders, Beri Meric and Philipp Triebel, and began working with the team to develop an arts program.

“IVY is building an extraordinary community of young professionals,” according to Chan.“In college, you’re challenged by ideas, social standpoints, academics and are influenced by those around you. It’s easy to keep learning when you’re exposed to people with diverse interests and inspirations. After you graduate, it becomes harder to make friends and connect with others on deeper, more meaningful levels. IVY shakes it up and helps create lifelong learners through fun, social settings.”

IVY Photo Lab with the New York Film Academy

Creating and hosting more than 1,000 programs a year, 200+ specifically focused on Arts and Culture, the team at IVY is steadily helping its members -- many artists themselves -- participate in events and soirées that not only push hobbies and interests to the next level, but also places them with people and ideas that they may otherwise not be exposed to.

According to a study published by the National Endowment of the Arts, which has served as the model for Chan and the IVY team’s model of arts programming, there are typically four barriers that come to mind which prevent individuals from experiencing the arts.

Time: This one is obvious. In today’s always-on world, plenty of us struggle to find time for a meal, let alone a leisurely stroll the museum or a night at the opera.

Access: Upbringing, location, education… numerous factors are at play when it comes to one’s exposure to and availability of arts and culture events.

Cost: Don’t have the money, or unwilling to spend disposable income on an uncertain or new experience.

Nobody to go with: Going to an opera alone doesn’t sound like the most fun, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

“We want to demystify and make the arts more accessible, and we do that by working directly with the arts organizations within our chapter cities,” said Chan. “For example, IVY will get a guest speaker to give us some social, historical, political context to the art we are about to experience, whether it’s an exhibition or a performance, then we get to share it with a group of similarly curious young professionals so it has much more of a community feel. We reach out to every opera, dance, theater company, and music-presenting organization and figure out a way to create a pipeline for future audience members, in exchange for giving our members unprecedented access to artists and experiences that aren’t available to the general public. Our model is currently active in seven US cities, with hopes to expand internationally in 2018. ”

Singers from the Washington National Opera at the Butterfly Ball

National Endowment of the Arts Chairman Jane Chu at an IVY Ideas Night

Americans for the Arts President Robert Lynch at an IVY Ideas Night

Chan also works with the patron development departments at all partner arts organizations IVY works with, fulfilling another goal of IVY’s - to create the next generation of arts philanthropists and advocates. He identifies IVY members who have shown leadership or a desire to give back to the arts, and connects them directly back to arts organizations. It’s an ambitious goal, to be sure. But IVY’s event calendar and benefits are already making an impact on local young professionals.

“I moved to New York as a dancer. The arts are a big part of who I am --they have taught me how to be vulnerable, work on a team, listen critically, be a more empathetic person, and most of all – be more creative. Looking at the direction of the economy and automation, we need the arts and to strengthen our creative skills today more than ever, no matter what field you are in. It is through the arts that we understand cultures different from our own, and try to know how someone feels.”

“Arts have always had that place in society, and it’s our job to ensure they stay that way. We have to keep the arts alive with our rising young professional generation. I think there is a fear of thinking that you aren’t creative, or that you doesn’t understand art – and therefore art isn’t for you. I think you just have to let yourself have the experience, open your mind, and see how the art does or doesn’t make you feel. It takes practice, but getting out of your comfort zone through an art experience can be really liberating. We need to keep sharpening our creative minds as a generation so we can innovate in other fields as well. It’s all connected.”

IVY Jazz Lab in Chicago featuring Quentin Coaxum

IVY Private Concert in a Manhattan Penthouse

IVY members at Art Basel

In addition to hosting events, IVY has also recently launched its IVY Media platform, which features free, actionable advice from today’s thought leaders in the form of TV, podcast and magazine content. IVY partners with dozens of leading brands, enabling IVY to create the exciting, experiential calendar of events that it’s known for. This includes partners such as Sotheby’s, Samsung, Wired, WeWork and Sony.