DOJ Charged Over 200 Trump Protesters With Felonies. They Got One Felony Guilty Plea.

WASHINGTON ― Justice Department prosecutors on Friday dropped pending felony charges against 38 remaining protesters arrested the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. After initially charging more than 200 people with felonies, prosecutors secured a single guilty plea to a felony charge. An additional 20 individuals pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
“Obviously it’s a huge relief to have these charges dropped after an 18-month nightmare,” said Michael A. Webermann, one of the defendants who had his charges dropped Friday. “However, it’s hard not to feel cynical about the enormous amount of power that prosecutors have to overcharge people, disrupt their lives, and then drop cases before having to face any consequences in court.”
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they were dismissing charges against the remaining 38 defendants in “light of results in the cases brought to trial.”
Here’s the full statement:
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia believes that the evidence shows that a riot occurred on January 20, 2017, during which more than $100,000 in damage was caused to numerous public and private properties. The destruction that occurred during these criminal acts was in sharp contrast to the peaceful demonstrations and gatherings that took place over the Inauguration weekend in the District of Columbia, and created a danger for all who were nearby. Indeed, 21 people have pled guilty to charges for their conduct that day, including one to felony offenses. In light of the results in the cases brought to trial, however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has now moved to dismiss charges against the 38 remaining defendants in this matter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
