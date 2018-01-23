Rapper Ja Rule Brands 50 Cent A 'Power Bottom' In Homophobic Twitter Rant

Ja Rule branded 50 Cent a “pussy” and a “power bottom” in a fiery, obscenity-laced Twitter tirade last week that will no doubt reignite the long-simmering feud between the rival rappers.
The two men, who both hail from Queens, New York, have had an adversarial public relationship for nearly two decades, with each attempting to overtake the other in interviews, “diss tracks” and even alleged physical altercations.
The latest chapter in the feud began when 50 Cent appeared on Big Boy’s 92.3 radio show in Los Angeles last Thursday to promote his new movie, “Den of Thieves.”
When the 42-year-old rapper was asked what he were to run into Ja Rule, he replied, “I done put him to bed.”
Needless to say, the comment didn’t sit too well with Ja Rule, 41. The rapper fired back on Twitter on Friday with a stream of insults and homophobic epithets that didn’t let up until the next day.
On Friday, the rapper continued the insults, suggesting fans visit his Instagram page to see their boyfriends and husbands “dick riding” 50 Cent, who he branded a “piece of shit human being” ― comparable to President Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, Ja Rule is no stranger to homophobic outbursts.
In a 2007 Complex interview, the rapper said he didn’t want his children to be exposed to LGBTQ relationships on television. “Let’s talk about all these fucking shows that they have on MTV that is promoting homosexuality, that my kids can’t watch this shit,” he said at the time. “If that’s not fucking up America, I don’t know what is.”