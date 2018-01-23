Rapper Ja Rule Brands 50 Cent A 'Power Bottom' In Homophobic Twitter Rant

Ja Rule branded 50 Cent a “pussy” and a “power bottom” in a fiery, obscenity-laced Twitter tirade last week that will no doubt reignite the long-simmering feud between the rival rappers.

The two men, who both hail from Queens, New York, have had an adversarial public relationship for nearly two decades, with each attempting to overtake the other in interviews, “diss tracks” and even alleged physical altercations.

The latest chapter in the feud began when 50 Cent appeared on Big Boy’s 92.3 radio show in Los Angeles last Thursday to promote his new movie, “Den of Thieves.”

When the 42-year-old rapper was asked what he were to run into Ja Rule, he replied, “I done put him to bed.”

Needless to say, the comment didn’t sit too well with Ja Rule, 41. The rapper fired back on Twitter on Friday with a stream of insults and homophobic epithets that didn’t let up until the next day.

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY... — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Let’s be clear I mind my business... but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth... I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao... #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

I own your soul @50cent 😂🤣😭 and EVERYONE sees it now... your my bitch!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

From NOW ON EVERYONE CAN REFER TO @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy... #ticklebooty 😂🤣😭 that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SHIT... and if he does sue him like he did me... #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Dick riding is NOT a form of transportation... it’s getting you nowhere!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Nah what’s funny is @50cent let’s women and MEN play with his butthole... that’s kinda funny 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/xBl8kDSKsH — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

On Friday, the rapper continued the insults, suggesting fans visit his Instagram page to see their boyfriends and husbands “dick riding” 50 Cent, who he branded a “piece of shit human being” ― comparable to President Donald Trump.

Haha i got you #ticklebootybandits maaad lmao that’s what I call @50cent Stan’s grown men coming on my page with another mans dick in they mouth your wives/girlfriends must be proud... 😩😂🤣 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

Lmao it’s funny when I talk shit I’m twitter fingers... when he talks shit he’s savage and the bully... y’all be on #ticklebooty dick too hard... I SAID HES PUSSY!!! @50cent — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

Ladies please go to my instagram page @Ruleyorkcity so you can see your man/husband dick ridding @50cent lmao y’all must be proud haha... — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

I really don’t see why ppl like @50cent aka #Powerbottom 🤣 he hates on any black man or woman having success... he hates on Diddy on Jay on Empire cmon how you beefing with Taraji??? #ticklebooty #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

Fuck @50cent he’s a piece of shit human being right up there wit @realDonaldTrump!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2018

Unfortunately, Ja Rule is no stranger to homophobic outbursts.