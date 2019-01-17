Jack Dorsey Won’t Say If A Call For Murder Is Enough To Ban Trump From Twitter

Feinberg: OK, but if Trump tweeted out asking each of his followers to murder one journalist, would you remove him?

Dorsey: That would be a violent threat. We’d definitely ... You know we’re in constant communication with all governments around the world. So we’d certainly talk about it.

Feinberg: OK, but if he did that, would that be grounds to—

Dorsey: I’m not going to talk about particulars. We’ve established protocol, it’s transparent. It’s out there for everyone to read. We have, independent of the U.S. president, we have conversations with all governments. It’s not just limited to this one.